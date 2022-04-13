Author Richard Haven's New Book 'The Girl in Room 522' is a Thrilling Story of an Unlucky Man Stuck In-Between a Ghost and a Jealous Lover

Richard Haven, a sailor, truck driver, hiker and true crime lover, has completed his new book "The Girl in Room 522": a gripping story focusing on Tom King, a Navy Lieutenant attempting to make ends meet when his flight arrives late, his hotel reservation is cancelled, and he finds himself at an old hotel on Skid Row with a dark secret and involved in the William Desmond Taylor murder.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Richard Haven's haunting tale finds Tom in a hotel room that is never meant to be rented out, and with good reason, as Tom witnesses not only a ghost from the '20s but also her murder, which now puts him squarely in the crosshairs of a crime lord infatuated with the ghost which means Tom now has a target on his back.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase "The Girl in Room 522" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
