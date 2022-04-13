Author Terol McCullar (T-Mac)'s New Book 'HOGGS: Prison Journals' Allows Readers to Insert Themselves Into the Daily Routine of the Prison Environment

PLACERVILLE, Calif. - April 13, 2022 - (

)

Terol McCullar (T-Mac) has completed his new book "HOGGS: Prison Journals": a gripping and potent collection of journals based on actual events of those who lived them, describing life in the prison environment.

Author Terol McCullar spent his first forty-two years working dozens of jobs, gaining life experience, preparing for a career that brought him personal satisfaction as a California Officer and Sergeant Instructor known as T-Mac.

T-Mac shares how long, tedious, and mundane daily tasks often unexpectedly erupt into sometimes dangerous and deadly situations. He pays particular attention to the technical details of locations and procedures.

T-Mac begins his work, writing, "The rain fell softly through the sodium lights that surrounded the fence line. The 360-degree view through the windows in the tower allowed Wilson to watch lights flicker through the trees in the distance. Headlights on the cars on the freeway that slid along the institution were their origin. An owl flew through the line of his sight."

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Terol McCullar (T-Mac)'s compelling work provides insight into the realities of life in the prison environment.

Readers who wish to experience this original can purchase "HOGGS: Prison Journals" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.

