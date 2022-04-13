Author Kellie Vuichard's New Book 'The Supernatural Effect' is a Look at the Cultural Impact Created by the CW Show 'Supernatural' and the Community It Created

Kellie Vuichard, an advocate for mental health and suicide prevention, epilepsy awareness, and disabled veterans, has completed her new book "The Supernatural Effect: Confessions of How One Small Show had Such a Huge Impact": a moving look at the community spun from a television show and the cultural influence it held.
Vuichard shares, "I started this book with the intention of giving a voice to the many fans worldwide who may never have a chance to meet the cast members face to face, myself being one of them, as a giant thank-you to them from the fans for 15 years of letting us be part of the family. I did not, however, realize the enormous undertaking I had before me when I sent out the call for people to tell me their stories. I thought, maybe if I was lucky, I might get one or two responses and that was it. That wasn't the case; I started receiving messages from people all across the country and from around the world.
"You've heard of the butterfly effect? You know the theory that says if a butterfly flaps its wings in one part of the world, it will eventually lead to a massive effect on the other side of the world. Well, I am going to tell you about the Supernatural effect—how one small show caused a worldwide and life-changing experience for its fans."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kellie Vuichard's compelling tale explores the impact created by "Supernatural" through interviews with fans from all walks of life and how the show helped them find others within the fandom to create a community. Readers will come to understand the importance "Supernatural" held for its fans and, in some cases, saving their lives.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "The Supernatural Effect: Confessions of How One Small Show had Such a Huge Impact" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; if the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
