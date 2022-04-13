Author Ed St Amour's New Book 'The Reserve' is the Captivating True Story of the Author's Time Spent in a Finance Unit Known as the Fighting 413th During the Vietnam War

AUBURN, Ga. - April 13, 2022 - (

Ed St Amour has completed his new book "The Reserve: TALES OF THE FIGHTING 413TH, THE TOUGHEST FINANCE UNIT IN VIETNAM!": a gripping and powerful autobiographical account of the author's time spent in the Vietnam War as a member of a finance unit.

St Amour begins his story, "Union general William Tecumseh Sherman is credited with saying, 'War is hell.' He may have made the greatest understatement of all time. War is worse than hell. In war, everyone is affected, not just the deserving. But even in war, there can be those incidents that bring a smile to your lips or a downright laugh-out-loud moment.

"This is my story. It has taken me fifty years to finally sit down to write it, fifty years of remembering the remarkable experiences of being called to war and becoming a member of 'The Fighting 413th.'"

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Ed St Amour's engaging tale highlights the efforts of some that many do not hear about but are nonetheless vital to the fight. Facing hilarious occurrences, bizarre events, and intense moments, St Amour shares his experiences in Vietnam with incredible storytelling flair that brings to life the actual events that took place.

Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase "The Reserve: TALES OF THE FIGHTING 413TH, THE TOUGHEST FINANCE UNIT IN VIETNAM!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.

