Reolink Argus 3 Pro 2K Battery\/Solar Camera
Reolink Argus 3 Pro wire-free battery security camera wins Forbes Home Best of 2022 Award.
Reolink, a global provider of smart home security solutions, today announced its Argus 3 Pro wire-free smart 2K spotlight battery camera was ranked among the Best Solar Security Cameras Of 2022 by Forbes Home.
Solar security cameras from 18 top companies were reviewed. The Forbes Home editorial team tested and evaluated the best of the year that boasted great zoom capacities and video resolution, met the budget, and satisfied users with high customer ratings.
"Amazon customers rate it an average of 4.0 stars. The camera boasts excellent and 16x zoom capabilities," the Forbes Home editorial team wrote in the reason they picked the Argus 3 Pro, "...includes 2K video resolution, a 122-degree diagonal field of view, infrared night vision up to 10 meters, two-way audio and an integrated spotlight."
Infused with an advanced detection algorithm, Reolink Argus 3 Pro is also smart enough to identify and distinguish between people, vehicles, and other moving targets. Users can have increased peace of mind as they can set up motion zones, detection sensitivity, and target size on the camera and tailor the notifications easily via the phone app.
Last but not least, the Argus 3 Pro camera is solar-powered and truly wire-free when it pairs with the Reolink solar panel. It frees users from hard wiring work and frequent battery charging, making this camera an ideal outdoor security option.
Reolink is also making other solar security camera models with pan-tilt and 4G network connectivity. For more information about its solar-powered camera lineup, visit reolink.com.
About Reolink
Reolink, a global innovator in the smart home field, is dedicated to delivering convenient and reliable security solutions for homes and businesses. Reolink's mission is to make security a seamless experience for customers with its comprehensive product lineups. Reolink provides video surveillance and a sense of protection for millions of homes, families, and stores.
About Forbes Home
Forbes Home is a trusted destination for time-saving project advice, how-tos, and product comparisons, all dedicated to helping customers make smart decisions and choose the right products with ease.
Contact
Reolink PR Team
Email: pr@reolink.com
Address: 251 Little Falls Drive, Wilmington, New Castle County, Delaware 19808
