Author Don Cooper's New Book 'The Watchtower Federal Prison' is the Thrilling Tale of a Convict's Time in Prison and the Encounter That Would Change His Life Forever

Don Cooper has completed his new book "The Watchtower Federal Prison": a gripping and captivating narrative of a convict named Donnie who finds himself fighting to stay alive within federal prison as he tries to romance Susie, a new prison guard he has his sights set on.

Cooper begins his story, "It's 103 degrees in the shade and hot as hell. I'm standing down in a shallow, dried-up creek bottom on a federal prison in Arizona with twenty-five or thirty other convicts in the extreme heat.

"The year is 1977. I'm twenty-two years old. I've been working on federal road gangs and chopping down trees in the forest now for almost two full years. I feel like an expert lumberjack. I've got blisters on top of blisters on both hands that are very painful.

"I guess it's like Lieutenant Baretta used to say on his television show, 'If you do the crime, you must do the time.'"

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Don Cooper's engaging tale draws readers into the heart of the Watchtower Federal Prison, where threats lurk around every corner and Donnie is forced to look over his shoulder to keep himself alive. Avoiding danger becomes a full-time job, but will Donnie be able to keep up the game long enough to figure out a way for Susie and him to escape and make a life for themselves? Full of shocking twists and murderous criminals, readers will be on the edge of their seats as they experience the story of Donnie and Susie.

