Soul Dogs City to Venture into the Metaverse with Digital Land, Token, Staking, and Marketplace Launch

Soul Dogs City, a Solana blockchain-based project, has announced the upcoming release of digital land, native token, staking, and native marketplace as the project expands into the metaverse space.

The Soul Dogs team is on a mission to onboard the next million people into the world of blockchain and cryptocurrency through simple, fun, and gamified virtual experiences. After successfully selling out a 9,999 piece collection of Soul Dogs NFTs in 4 minutes, the team behind the project has focused on building a new type of metaverse that blends social gamification with decentralized finance (DeFi).

The result is the Soul Dogs City metaverse, a web3 browser-based interactive DeFi experience that allows the community to freely explore, own high-quality 3D NFTs, and earn digital currency in an engaging and gamified way.

"Soul Dogs City will be the first "complete" metaverse on Solana. This means you'll be able to explore a virtual city, interact with fellow citizens in the community, own high-quality 3D NFTs, and earn digital currency to participate in a vibrant economy," said Sly Doggie, Community & Growth lead at Soul Dogs. "And all of this happens within an engaging browser-based virtual experience powered by the Solana Blockchain."





Soul Dogs City Metaverse

Old School Meets the Metaverse

Inspired by retro-culture, Soul Dogs takes a light-hearted approach to decentralized finance, what many consider a complex and confusing space. The Soul Dogs City metaverse is populated by high-quality 3D dog characters with varying traits such as retro track jackets, afro hairstyles, throwback NBA jerseys, and clever odes to iconic '80s and '90s movies and music.





Soul Dogs City Metaverse

In Soul Dogs City, holders live in a digital Dog House and generate income by sending their Soul Dogs to work to earn BONES tokens. Where can BONES be used? Shopping, of course. At the City Shop, BONES can be spent getting more dogs, a new house, or items to customize and enhance the Soul Dogs City experience.





Soul Dogs City

Setting the foundation for their metaverse, the project launched their $BONES utility token on Raydium Protocol in March which will be followed closely by their digital land, native marketplace, and Job Board where owners of Soul Dogs NFTs can stake to earn $BONES tokens.

Doggie Democracy

Soul Dogs City is governed by a community-controlled decentralized autonomous organization, known as a "DAO", which will help decide the future development of Soul Dogs City. All $BONES token holders are eligible to vote on City Council initiatives proposed by fellow owners and community members. The primary function of the DAO is to decide when to expand the Soul Dogs City metaverse through the creation of additional Dog Houses, manage project treasury funds, and choose which projects to provide grants through the Soul Dogs City Underdog Fund.

The Underdog Fund is a community grant that provides creators, musicians, developers, and charitable causes with fuel to pursue their dreams. Any Soul Dogs City community members will be able to apply for a grant to help them carry out their own vision. No strings attached.

About Soul Dogs City

Soul Dogs are the primary residents of Soul Dogs City (SDC) - a web3 browser-based interactive DeFi experience that allows users to freely explore an open-ended digital city, interact with a vibrant community, and earn yield through staking Solana-based NFTs. All powered by their native token, $BONES, as the currency to fuel their metaverse economy and governed by a community-led DAO.

