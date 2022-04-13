Prophesee launches Event-Based Vision evaluation kit based on new Sony IMX636ES HD sensor realized in collaboration between Sony and Prophesee

Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2022) - Prophesee today announced the availability of an ultralight, compact HD evaluation kit (EVK4) for developers of computer vision systems who want to start evaluation of the new Sony IMX636ES HD stacked Event-Based Vision sensor, realized in collaboration between Sony and Prophesee. The full-featured EVK provides computer vision engineers with an extensively tested solution for efficient technology onboarding and rapid application prototyping and development. The kit is natively compatible with free award-winning software from Prophesee. It also includes premium-level technical support and knowledge center access to application notes, advanced documentation, community forums and more.
To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.
Key Takeaways:
- Ultralight, compact EVK for immediate evaluation of the industry's only commercial-grade Event-Based Vision stacked sensor
- Enables fast and comprehensive evaluation of systems leveraging Sony IMX636ES HD stacked Event-Based Vision sensor, realized in collaboration between Sony and Prophesee
- Supported by Metavision Intelligence Suite to quickly perform a variety of design exploration steps and efficiently incorporate customized software applications to meet specific market requirements
Click image above to view full announcement.
About Prophesee
Prophesee is the inventor of the world's most advanced neuromorphic vision systems.
The company developed a breakthrough Event-Based Vision approach to machine vision. This new vision category allows for significant reductions of power, latency and data processing requirements to reveal what was invisible to traditional frame-based sensors until now. Prophesee's patented Metavision® sensors and algorithms mimic how the human eye and brain work to dramatically improve efficiency in areas such as autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, IoT, security and surveillance, and AR/VR.
Prophesee is based in Paris, with local offices in Grenoble, Shanghai, Tokyo and Silicon Valley. The company is driven by a team of more than 100 visionary engineers, holds more than 50 international patents and is backed by leading international equity and corporate investors including 360 Capital Partners, European Investment Bank, iBionext, Intel Capital, Robert Bosch Ventures, Sinovation, Supernova Invest, Will Semiconductor, Xiaomi.
More information can be found at www.prophesee.ai.
Contacts:
Mike Sottak
+1 650 248 9597
mike@wiredislandpr.com
Source: PROPHESEE
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/120283
