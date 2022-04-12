API Management Market Revenue by Top Regions, Demand Scenario and Size Research and Share Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 03:51:58 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global Application Programming Interface (API) management market is expected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2018 to USD 5.1 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.9% during the forecast period 2022-2031.



The global Application Programming Interface (API) management market is expected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2018 to USD 5.1 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.9% during the forecast period. The API management market is driven by various factors, such as demand for API-led connectivity, and API management solution powered with API analytics to streamline various stages of API life cycle. However, poor API security and governance can hinder the growth of the market.

Retail and consumer goods segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

With time, many retail organizations have deployed a mix of technologies, computer systems, and disparate applications to cater to the growing demands of customers. Customer experience proves to be a very vital differentiating factor among a wide array of online shopping options. Online retailers risk losing out on their users, because of negative customer experience. Hence, retailers around the globe are formulating API strategies that not only help them reach customer in new ways, but also help them build internal APIs for streamlining business operations. API management solution enables retailers to offer eCommerce services, on different digital channels, to deliver omni-channel experience to their customers.

Integration and implementation services provide ease to organization in deploying API management solutions and accelerating digital transformation. These services ensure organizations that mission-critical applications would be integrated effortlessly with their internal and external systems and they would get the most out of investments made on API infrastructure. Connectivity between digital assets and maintaining security of these assets are of prime importance for any organization. System integrators help enterprises understand the operational functionalities of their existing systems and establish reliable connectivity between data, people, apps, and devices.

APAC to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increase in demand for API management solution and services. Growing economies in countries, such as China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, and India, provide huge opportunities for the adoption of the API management solution and services in the APAC region. Meanwhile, North America is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the API management marketplace.

• By company type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 46%, and Tier 3 – 14%

• By designation: C-level – 42%, Director-level – 35%, and Others – 23%

• By region: North America – 40%, Europe – 30%, APAC – 20%, MEA – 5%, and Latin America – 5%

