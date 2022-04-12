API Management Market Revenue by Top Regions, Demand Scenario and Size Research and Share Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 03:51:58 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global Application Programming Interface (API) management market is expected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2018 to USD 5.1 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.9% during the forecast period 2022-2031.
With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.
The global Application Programming Interface (API) management market is expected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2018 to USD 5.1 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.9% during the forecast period. The API management market is driven by various factors, such as demand for API-led connectivity, and API management solution powered with API analytics to streamline various stages of API life cycle. However, poor API security and governance can hinder the growth of the market.
Retail and consumer goods segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
With time, many retail organizations have deployed a mix of technologies, computer systems, and disparate applications to cater to the growing demands of customers. Customer experience proves to be a very vital differentiating factor among a wide array of online shopping options. Online retailers risk losing out on their users, because of negative customer experience. Hence, retailers around the globe are formulating API strategies that not only help them reach customer in new ways, but also help them build internal APIs for streamlining business operations. API management solution enables retailers to offer eCommerce services, on different digital channels, to deliver omni-channel experience to their customers.
Download PDF Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-106559
The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: API Management Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Growth Forecast With Revenue Analysis - Global Forecast to 2031
Integration and implementation services provide ease to organization in deploying API management solutions and accelerating digital transformation. These services ensure organizations that mission-critical applications would be integrated effortlessly with their internal and external systems and they would get the most out of investments made on API infrastructure. Connectivity between digital assets and maintaining security of these assets are of prime importance for any organization. System integrators help enterprises understand the operational functionalities of their existing systems and establish reliable connectivity between data, people, apps, and devices.
APAC to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period
APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increase in demand for API management solution and services. Growing economies in countries, such as China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, and India, provide huge opportunities for the adoption of the API management solution and services in the APAC region. Meanwhile, North America is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.
Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-106559
The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: API Management Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Growth Forecast With Revenue Analysis - Global Forecast to 2022-2031
In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the API management marketplace.
• By company type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 46%, and Tier 3 – 14%
• By designation: C-level – 42%, Director-level – 35%, and Others – 23%
• By region: North America – 40%, Europe – 30%, APAC – 20%, MEA – 5%, and Latin America – 5%
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
For more information, please contact:Hina Miyazu
Shibuya Data Count
Email: sales@sdki.jp
Tel: + 81 3 45720790
The post API Management Market Revenue by Top Regions, Demand Scenario and Size Research and Share Forecast 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.