Multi-Touch Marketing Attribution Software Market by Global Leading Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, and Key Regions 2022-2031

The global multi-touch marketing attribution software market size is expected to grow from USD 816.2 million in 2018 to USD 1,634.3 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.9% during the forecast period 2022-2031.
With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.
The global multi-touch marketing attribution software market size is expected to grow from USD 816.2 million in 2018 to USD 1,634.3 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.9% during the forecast period. The multi-touch marketing attribution software market's major growth factors are rising number of marketing channels to reach end customers and increasing focus of enterprises to optimize marketing spend. However, inconsistent historical data formats and constantly changing regulatory environment across the world may hinder the growth of the multi-touch marketing attribution software adoption.
Marketers use the multi-touch marketing attribution solution for measuring the effectiveness of their marketing campaigns. Multi-touch marketing attribution enables marketers to gain a comprehensive understanding of the customer journey across touchpoints. The vendors in the market offer the multi-touch marketing attribution solution as a standalone software or integrated with comprehensive marketing solutions to provide an advanced feature. The solution helps enterprises find effective possible marketing channels and better engage with their audience.
The cloud deployment type segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
In the multi-touch marketing attribution software market, the cloud deployment type segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The cloud-based deployment type segment permits users to access the software from anywhere or any device, such as personal computers, laptops, and mobiles. The cloud deployment type offers easy deployment options, minimum costs, easy upgradeability and accessibility, and no initial capital outlay for purchasing the software. Furthermore, it reduces IT budgets, lowers financial risks, and increases flexibility. Scalability and cost-effectiveness of cloud-based multi-touch marketing attribution solutions are factors that are likely to drive the adoption during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific (APAC) to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period
APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for multi-touch marketing attribution software and services. Major APAC economies, such as China, Australia, New Zealand, and India, provide huge opportunities for vendors of multi-touch marketing attribution software and services in the region. Meanwhile, North America is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.
In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the multi-touch marketing attribution software marketplace.
• By company type: Tier 1 – 38%, Tier 2 – 42%, and Tier 3 – 20%
• By designation: C-level – 40%, D-level – 35%, and Others – 25%
• By region: North America – 35%, Europe – 27%, APAC – 23%, MEA – 10%, and Latin America – 5%
Research coverage
The market study covers the multi-touch marketing attribution software market size across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across segments, such as component, organization size, deployment type, vertical, and regions. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.
