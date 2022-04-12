Conversational AI Market Growth Rate, Business Opportunity, Research Includes Regional Forecast and Dynamics 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 03:46:09 / Comserve Inc. / -- MarketsandMarkets forecasts the global conversational AI market size to grow from USD 4.2 billion in 2019 to USD 15.7 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 30.2% during 2022-2031.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

MarketsandMarkets forecasts the global conversational AI market size to grow from USD 4.2 billion in 2019 to USD 15.7 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 30.2% during 2022–2031. The major growth drivers for the market include the increasing demand for AI powered customer support services, omni-channel deployment, and reduced chatbot development cost. Lack of awareness may restrain the market growth.

The personal assistant application to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Conversational AI plays a crucial role in personal assistant. Personal assistants are capable of comprehending open conversations while contextualizing them to a particular case or scenario. Enterprises are leveraging AI technology by utilizing a combination of ML and NLU which enables the assistants to be trained with industry-specific knowledge and unique business data for a faster time to market

The ML and deep learning technology segment to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Based on technology, the conversational AI market has been segmented into ML and deep learning, natural language processing (NLP), and Autometed Speech Recognition (ASR). The ML and deep learning segement is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, due to the growing demand to automate communication and create personalized customer experiences.

Among regions, Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

In the conversational AI market by region, APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The growth in the number of AI vendors in major APAC countries, such as China, India, and Japan and technological advancements, is expected to be a key growth driver for the market in APAC.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the conversational AI market.

 By Company: Tier I: 15%, Tier II: 42%, and Tier III: 43%

 By Designation: C-Level: 62%, Director Level: 20%, and Others: 18%

 By Region: North America: 40%, APAC: 30%, Europe: 20%, MEA: 5%, and Latin America: 5%

Research coverage

The report segments the global conversational AI market by component, type, technology, application, deployement mode, vertical, and region. The component segment comprises platform and services. The services segment has subsegments of training and consulting, system integration and testing, and support and maintenance.

