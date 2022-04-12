Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Growth Rate, Business Opportunity, Research Includes Regional Forecast and Dynamics 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 03:39:26 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global SD-WAN market size is expected to grow from USD 1.0 billion in 2018 to USD 4.1 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.7% during the forecast period 2022-2031.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The global SD-WAN market size is expected to grow from USD 1.0 billion in 2018 to USD 4.1 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.7% during the forecast period. The increasing number of cloud-based applications increases traffic in the network and SD-WAN provides better cloud connectivity than MPLS does. As a result, enterprises are expected to opt for SD-WAN. The deployment of SD-WAN also enables network operators to save capital and reduce OPEX. To handle increased traffic, enterprises need to move toward more advanced technologies, boosting the global SD-WAN market during the forecast period.

The service providers segment is expected to account for a higher market share during the forecast period. Currently, service providers are in the process of modernizing WAN offerings to meet customers' demand for bandwidth and connecting customers to the cloud. This has boosted the growth of SD-WAN market, resulting in the increased deployment of SD-WAN solutions across the globe. Also, service providers are increasingly adopting the SD-WAN technology to offset the declining MPLS revenues, as well as cater to the new customer segments especially the SMEs.

The cloud-enabled SD-WAN deployment model offers the benefits and features of on-premises along with the added benefit of connecting to a virtual or cloud gateway have boosted the adoption of SD-WAN solutions. Furthermore, businesses and enterprises are moving to cloud-based applications, thus the demand and adoption of cloud-based SD-WAN is going to increase over time.

North America is expected to record the highest growth rate among all regions, as the region is the fastest adopter of the innovative technologies. An increasing need for mobility services is a major growth factor for the SD-WAN market.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the SD-WAN market.

The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants is given below:

• By Company: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: C-Level – 65%, Director Level – 35%

• By Region: North America – 30%, Europe – 35%, APAC – 25%, and RoW – 10%

Research Coverage

The SD-WAN market has been segmented by component (solutions and services), deployment type (on-premises and cloud), end user (service providers and enterprises), and region. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been undertaken to provide insights into their business overviews; services; key strategies; new service launches; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; business expansions; and competitive landscape associated with the global SD-WAN market.

