Software Defined Networking Market Report with Global Growth Factors, Trends, Opportunities, Regional Data and Industry Overview 2022-2031

The global SDN market size is projected to grow from USD 8.82 billion in 2018 to USD 28.8 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.8% from 2022-2031.
With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.
The global SDN market size is projected to grow from USD 8.82 billion in 2018 to USD 28.8 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.8% from 2022 to 2031. The exponential increase in the size and complexity of network infrastructures in the past decade created a need for solutions to simplify and efficiently manage the entire network and the Increasing demand for cloud services, data center consolidation, and server virtualization are projected to drive the growth of the market across the globe. However, security concerns as centralized controller can be the single point of attack and failure for SDN networks could restrict the growth of the market.
Based on type, the SDN via API segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The SDN via API segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, as it enables the operators to manage the entire network and devices consistently, regardless of the complexity of the underlying network technology. Additionaly, the open APIs support a wide range of applications, including cloud orchestration, OSS/BSS, SaaS, and business-critical networked apps.
By end users, the data center segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The data center segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of SDN in the evolving software-defined data center (SDDC). The rising usage of SDN in the data centers for handling congestion, gaining visibility and control over the flows in a network, and managing the throughput and connectivity is leading the market growth.
The APAC SDN market to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The APAC SDN market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of SDN solutions and services in China and Japan. Moreover, the growing 4G network, rising broadband cionnectivity, and presence of lerge numbe of data centers are also driving the market.
In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the SDN market.
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 25%
• By Designation: C-level – 65% and Managers – 35%
• By Region: North America – 30%, Europe – 35%, Asia Pacific – 25%, and RoW – 10%
Research coverage
The market study covers the SDN market across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across segments based on type, component, end user, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.
