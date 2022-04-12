Network as a Service Market Growth Statistics, Leading Company Profiles, Covid-19 Outbreaks, Revenue and Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 03:31:43 / Comserve Inc. / -- MarketsandMarkets expects the global Network as a Service (NaaS) market size to grow from USD 4.3 billion in 2018 to USD 21.7 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 38.3% during the forecast period.



MarketsandMarkets expects the global Network as a Service (NaaS) market size to grow from USD 4.3 billion in 2018 to USD 21.7 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 38.3% during the forecast period 2022-2031. The key factors driving the NaaS market include accelerated adoption of cloud services among enterprises, and an increase in the development of new data center infrastructures.

WiFi-as-a-Service (WaaS) is a cloud-based wireless internet connectivity offered through on-demand subscription basis by various service providers. It comprises access points, WLAN controllers, wireless hotspot gateways, and among others. Cloud-based WiFi services are more powerful than maintaining the hardware equipment, hence organizations are increasingly moving toward WaaS as a primary means to connect with the world. WaaS can be availed through two types: high-density Wi-Fi and enterprise-class Wi-Fi.

Infrastructure service to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The NaaS networking solution providers offer cloud-based infrastructure connectivity that includes various networking solutions, including virtual machine, servers, load balancers, network switches, memory, and storage. These services are offered by third parties to customers who do not want to invest in building their own networking infrastructure. Zero upfront costs, scalability, flexibility, and security are some of the benefits offered by this service. Infrastructure services are standardized, highly automated offering, where compute resources, storage, and networking capabilities are owned and managed by a service provider and offered to the users based on pay-as-you go model.

Asia Pacific (APAC) to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Growing cloud adoption and vendor expansion are expected to drive the APAC NaaS market during the forecast period. The high rate of internet usage and increased adoption of smartphones in APAC facilitate companies to adopt advanced solutions and forge strong connections with a wide range of target audiences. In addition, APAC is witnessing an increasing demand for cloud-driven based network connectivity solutions, resulting in increasing investments and technological advancements across the retail and eCommerce industry vertical.

In-depth interviews were conducted with the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the NaaS market.

 By Company – Tier 1 – 22%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 48%

 By Designation – C-Level – 25%, Director Level – 30%, and Others – 45%

 By Region – North America – 12%, Europe – 42%, APAC – 26%, and RoW – 20%

Research coverage

The NaaS market revenue is primarily classified into revenues from solutions, tools, and platforms. The revenue is associated with software and platform offerings associated with support and maintenance, training and education in addition to the consulting services. Other segmentation comprises type, component, application, industry vertical, and region.

