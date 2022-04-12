Wi-Fi Analytics Market Growth Statistics, Industry Share Estimate, Covid-19 Outbreaks, Revenue and Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 03:28:53 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global Wi-Fi analytics market size is expected to grow from USD 5.3 billion in 2019 to USD 16.8 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26% during the forecast period 2022-2031.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The global Wi-Fi analytics market size is expected to grow from USD 5.3 billion in 2019 to USD 16.8 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26% during the forecast period. The key factors driving the Wi-Fi analytics market include an increase in the use of smart devices, need of understanding customers behavior and to refine the marketing strategy to increase the sales.

Cloud deployment model to grow with a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Cloud-based Wi-Fi analytics solutions offer multiple benefits, including rapid implementation, reduced setup and operational costs, less maintenance cost, 24X7 data accessibility, scalability, security, and ease of use for SMEs. On-demand solutions are usually accessible through the internet and can be accessed from anywhere, whenever required. These solutions are subscription based and are easily customizable. Businesses are interested in cloud-based solutions, owing to their multiple advantages, such as low operational expenses, ease of deployment, improved scalability, and integration. Moreover, enterprises with limited resources, especially SMEs, tend to adopt cloud-based solutions as these tools provide the ability to integrate with many third-party integrations while constraining cost and resources.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Retail segment to engage with customers more frequently through Wi-Fi analytics

To convert casual browsers into regular patrons, retailers are adopting Wi-Fi analytics. As soon as the protentional customer enters the store along with the smartphone, the Wi-Fi enabled smart devices to transmit pings to detect and connect to available Wi-Fi networks and the access point and sensors passively listen to these pings. These help in defining the location of the smart devices, and all the collected data through the access points are used for location analytics to understand the traffic and visitor behaviors. However, in the next step, when the visitors sign-in to the network, the associated device is linked with permanent ID within the system to identify the visitor's next visit and other associated information.

In the different region, laws are already placed to protect the data, hence, these data are collected with the visitor's consent and are anonymized before it provides businesses with Wi-Fi user analytics. This information gives the business an extra edge when it comes to run a segmented marketing campaigns. Before the visitor stats using the service, managers can splash pages with offers and discounts to boost the business.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Asia Pacific (APAC) to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Growing cloud adoption and vendor expansion are expected to drive the APAC Wi-Fi analytics market during the forecast period. Due to increasing competition, lower operational costs and higher productivity have become major concerns for organizations operating in the region, which need to be addressed immediately to stay competitive in the market. The companies in APAC continue to focus on improving their customer service to drive competitive differentiation and revenue growth. The increasing global competition and the high economic growth in the evolving countries, such as China and India, are boosting the growth of the market in APAC. China plays a key role in the technological landscape of APAC and is heavily dependent on technological innovations. Hence, organizations are rapidly adopting Wi-Fi analytics solutions to increase overall marketing and operational efficiency.

In-depth interviews were conducted with the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the Wi-Fi analytics market.

 By Company – Tier 1 – 22%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 48%

 By Designation – C-Level – 25%, Director Level – 30%, and Others – 45%

 By Region – North America – 12%, Europe – 42%, APAC – 26%, and RoW – 20%

