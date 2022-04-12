Telecom Analytics Market Growth and Size, Current Analysis, Future Trends, Global Business 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 03:23:08 / Comserve Inc. / -- MarketsandMarkets forecasts the global telecom analytics market to grow from USD 3.1 billion in 2018 to USD 6.0 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.3% during the forecast period 2022-2031.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

MarketsandMarkets forecasts the global telecom analytics market to grow from USD 3.1 billion in 2018 to USD 6.0 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.3% during the forecast period. The growing need to reduce churn and retain customers, increasing demand for streamlined revenue management, and rising network attacks and online data security threats are propelling the growth of the telecom analytics market. However, the lack of awareness of telecom analytics among telecom operators is expected to limit the growth of the market.

Telecom companies across the globe are adopting analytics solutions for customer management, sales and marketing management, and network management. Customer management in the telecom analytics market encompass use of analytics across customer life cycle that includes customer segmentation, satisfaction, loyalty analytics, sentiment analysis, customer experience, customer lifetime value, churn analytics, behavior analytics, delinquency analytics, and credit scoring. With low margins and high competition, telecom service providers need to understand their customers, their changing interests and preferences, and create value-based offerings.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

The telecom analytics software can be deployed on-premises as well as on cloud as per business requirements. Cloud-based deployment provides organizations with increased scalability, speed, 24/7 services, and improved IT security. Cloud-based telecom analytics solutions present a cost-effective and efficient way to handle all analytics requirements of telecom service providers, especially SMEs. Furthermore, the current solution in the market effectively addresses the data governance and security concerns of the heavily regulated telecom industry, leading to an increased interest toward cloud solutions. In the cloud deployment model, the telecom analytics solution is offered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and all the data and analytics workloads are cloud-based.

APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is an emerging region in terms of adopting telecom analytics software and services. China, India, Japan, and Australia are the major economies contributing to the exponential growth of the telecom analytics market in this region. The tremendous growth in the market involves the implication of exhaustive telecom analytics by CSPs to manage customer data and undertake better decision-making analytically. The ease in availability of competent analytical tools has enabled APAC countries to substantially contribute to the widespread adoption of telecom analytics.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the telecom analytics market.

 By Company: Tier 1–22%, Tier 2–30%, and Tier 3–48%

 By Designation: C-Level–30%, Director Level–45%, and Others–25%

 By Region: North America–42%, Europe–26%, APAC–20%, and RoW–12%

Research coverage

The telecom analytics market revenue is primarily classified into revenues from software and services. The software revenue is associated with software and platform offerings, while the services' revenue is associated with managed and professional services. The professional services comprise support and maintenance, consulting, and deployment and integration. The market is also segmented on the basis of software, services, organization size, deployment models, and regions.

