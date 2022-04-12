Predictive Maintenance Market Trends, Opportunities, Regional Data and Industry Overview for 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 03:19:47 / Comserve Inc. / -- MarketsandMarkets forecasts the global predictive maintenance market size to grow from USD 3.0 billion in 2019 to USD 10.7 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 28.8% during 2022-2031.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

MarketsandMarkets forecasts the global predictive maintenance market size to grow from USD 3.0 billion in 2019 to USD 10.7 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 28.8% during 2022–2031. The major growth drivers of the predictive maintenance market include the increasing use of emerging technologies to gain valuable insights. Lack of skilled workforce may restrain the growth of the predictive maintenance market.

The services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The predictive maintenance market is segmented on the basis of components, such as solutions and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. An efficient predictive maintenance service help organizations develop a connected environment by integrating predictive maintenance solution with their existing IT infrastructure.

Download PDF Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-106877

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Predictive Maintenance Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Growth and Forecast till 2022-2031

The energy and utilities segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The predictive maintenance market by vertical has been segmented into government and defense, manufacturing, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, health and life sciences and others (agriculture, telecom, media, and retail). The energy and utilities segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the growing demand for automated of power-usage analytics applications.

Among regions, Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing investments by the tech companies in major APAC countries, such as China, and Japan, increasing government regulations and initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the market in APAC.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-106877

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Predictive Maintenance Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Growth and Forecast till 2022-2031

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the predictive maintenance market.

 By Company: Tier I: 15%, Tier II: 42%, and Tier III: 43%

 By Designation: C-Level: 62%, Director-Level: 20%, and Others: 18%

 By Region: North America: 40%, APAC: 30%, Europe: 20%, MEA: 5%, and Latin America: 5%

Research coverage

The report segments the global predictive maintenance market by component, solution, service, deployment mode, organization size, and region. The predictive maintenance market by vertical is divided into government and defense, manufacturing, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, health and life sciences and others (agriculture, telecom, media, and retail) categories. The component segment comprises solutions and services. The solutions segment is further segmented into integrated solutions and standalone solutions. The services segment is divided into system integration, support and maintenance, and consulting services. The predictive maintenance market by deployment mode is segmented into cloud and on-premises. Based on organization size, the predictive maintenance market is divided into large enterprises and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs). The report also covers the predictive maintenance market with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Predictive Maintenance Market Trends, Opportunities, Regional Data and Industry Overview for 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.