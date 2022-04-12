Application Lifecycle Management Market Share, Future Demand, Analysis by Leading Player and Forecast to 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 03:16:55 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) market size is projected to grow from USD 3.1 billion in 2019 to USD 4.5 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022-2031.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The global Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) market size is projected to grow from USD 3.1 billion in 2019 to USD 4.5 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031. Major growth factors for the market include an increase in the adoption rate of ALM tools to shorten the release time and time-to-market, and adoption of new methodologies, such as Agile and DevOps, to leverage customer experience.

Software segment to hold a larger market size

The ALM software enables teams of all sizes to deliver high-quality apps with greater speed and agility. The software continuously processes for application project and portfolio management, requirement gathering, estimation, planning and designing, development, test and quality assurance, deployment and DevOps, and application support and maintenance. The deployment of ALM software with the help of agile and DevOps technology improves communication and collaboration between teams.

By industry, telecom and IT industry to register the largest market size during the forecast period

The telecom and IT industry is playing a critical role in enabling the digital revolution with the help of ALM. The ALM approach helps enable digitalization. Moreover, the ALM software helps the industry in improving the predictability of the software in time, scope, quality, and cost through qualitative and quantitative data, resulting in tens of thousands of dollar savings annually. Telecommunication operators and carriers are adopting the ALM software to bring agility in telecom operations.

APAC to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific (APAC) ALM market is experiencing a disruptive growth, owing to increase in the adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trends, which is encouraging the organizations in the region to implement ALM software for streamlining their operational processes. Major factors for technological advancements in the region are growing middle-class income, rising levels of urbanization, technological innovation, and government support for the digital economy.The major countries to witness high growth rates in this region include Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), China, Japan, Singapore, and others.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 35%

• By Designation: C-level – 40%, Director Level – 30%, and Others – 30%

• By Region: North America – 50%, Europe – 15%, APAC – 25%, RoW – 10%

