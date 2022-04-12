Public Key Infrastructure Market Growth by Manufacturers, Business Developments, Type and Application, Forecast from 2022 to 2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 03:15:30 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) market size is expected to grow USD 1.7 billion in 2019 to USD 3.6 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during the forecast period.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The global Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) market size is expected to grow USD 1.7 billion in 2019 to USD 3.6 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during the forecast period. Various factors such as exponential rise in the sophistication level of cyberattacks and huge monetary losses due to these attacks are expected to drive the market. However, lack of awareness among organizations about the importance of PKI certificates may restrain the market growth.

Solution segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

The solution segment is expected to hold a larger market size in the PKI market during the forecast period. PKI vendors help enterprises in providing the necessary knowledge, awareness, and risk background to understand threats to their environment and react appropriately. The solution helps enterprises validate the identity of the transactions between the individuals as well as preventing any unauthorized access across organizations networks, servers, and other infrastructure. The solutions also provide the framework for the organizations in managing the keys for public key encryption and validates users based on the certificates issued by the certificate authorities. Hence, organizations are adopting PKI solutions to protect their infrastructure from identity-related cyberattacks.

Among deployment type, cloud deployment segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Under deployment type, PKI market is segmented by cloud and on-premises segments. The cloud deployment type is set to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The deployment of cloud-based PKI solutions is done through the internet, where software, infrastructure, platforms, devices, and other resources are provided as services on a pay-per-use basis by consumers. An external PKI vendor provides software, hardware, backup, disaster recovery, and other infrastructure to the organizations who pay for their solutions and services, which would otherwise become a burden for owners of on-premises PKI solutions. Cloud-based systems are comparatively less expensive than on-premises deployment, thus permitting businesses to reduce IT expenses, including hardware and support staff. Owing to these factors, organizations are adopting the cloud-based deployment type for deploying PKI solutions on a large scale.

North America to account for the largest market size, whereas APAC to grow at the highest CAGR

North America is projected to hold the largest market size of the PKI market during the forecast period, owing to the early adoption of the PKI solutions in the region across various verticals, such as telecom and IT, healthcare and life sciences, and Banking, Financial Service, and Insurance (BFSI). The concentrated presence of a large number of PKI solution and services providers in the US is also expected to drive revenue growth from the region. The APAC market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to notable adoption of the technology as enterprises across telecom and IT vertical are now adopting cloud-based PKI solutions to manage their IT infrastructure better.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the PKI marketplace.

• By Company: Tier 1 – 20%, Tier 2 – 55%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: C-level – 50%, Director level – 25%, and Others – 25%

• By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 25%, APAC – 20%, Latin America – 5%, Middle East and Africa: – 5%

