Call Center AI Market 2022-2031 by Share Size, Future Business Outlook and Investment Environment

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 03:12:24 / Comserve Inc. / -- MarketsandMarkets forecasts the global call center AI market size to grow from USD 800 million in 2019 to USD 2,800 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 28.5% during 2022-2031.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

MarketsandMarkets forecasts the global call center AI market size to grow from USD 800 million in 2019 to USD 2,800 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 28.5% during 2022–2031. The major growth drivers for the market include the rising use of AI by organizations to offer enhanced customer support services, growing customer engagement through social media platforms, and increasing data generation by organizations. However, unsupervised learning may restrain market growth.

The services segment is projected to grow at the highest growth rating during the forecast period, as the services play a vital role in the functioning of various AI-enabled solutions. These services ensure faster and smoother implementation, which maximizes the value of enterprise investments. These services ensure end-to-end deployment of compute platforms and address pre-and post-deployment queries of users. Most of the market vendors offer technical support services and consulting services to manage the deployment of AI-based solutions in the market.

Get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-106854

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Call Center AI Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Growth and Forecast till 2022-2031

Asia Pacific (APAC) call center AI market to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

The call center AI market in APAC is expected to record the highest growth rate over the next few years, as a result of the growing technology adoption rate in the region. APAC holds more than 50% of the world's population. Therefore, any major technological shifts, such as those being heralded by AI, are expected to shape the future of the region. IBM, Microsoft, Google, and AWS account for a majority of share in the call center AI market in the region, along with several other significant call center AI solutions providers. SMEs and large enterprises in APAC have become more aware of government regulations and compliances and have started adopting AI-based solutions proactively.

 By Company: Tier I - 35%, Tier II - 40%, and Tier III - 25%

 By Designation: C-Level - 45%, Director Level - 25%, and Managers - 30%

 By Region: North America - 35%, APAC - 30%, Europe: 25%, and RoW - 10%

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-106854

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Call Center AI Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Growth and Forecast till 2031

Research Coverage

The report segments the call center AI market by component, deployment type, vertical, and region. The component segment comprises compute platforms, solutions, and services. The call center AI market, by deployment type covers cloud and on-premises. The call center AI market, by vertical covers Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), media & entertainment, retail & eCommerce, travel & hospitality, healthcare, telecom, and other verticals (automotive, manufacturing, government, education, and energy & utilities). The report covers the call center AI market with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Call Center AI Market 2022-2031 by Share Size, Future Business Outlook and Investment Environment appeared first on Comserveonline.