Insurance Fraud Detection Market Research Report by Industry Size and Stock, Key Leaders and Regional Growth Outlook 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 03:09:18 / Comserve Inc. / -- The exponential rise in the sophistication of cyber attacks insurance sector and substantial monetary losses due to these attacks will drive the overall insurance fraud detection market.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

Insurance Fraud Detection Market The exponential rise in the sophistication of cyber attacks insurance sector and substantial monetary losses due to these attacks will drive the overall insurance fraud detection market. The global insurance fraud detection market size is expected to grow from USD 2.5 billion in 2019 to USD 7.9 billion by 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.8% during the forecast period 2022-2031. Various factors, such as exponential rise in the sophistication level of cyber attacks and huge monetary losses due to these attacks in the insurance sector, are expected to drive the market. However, lack of awareness among organizations about the importance of fraud detection solutions and improper implementation coupled with the lack of integration of fraud detection solutions across organization networks may restrain the market growth.

Solution segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

The solution segment is expected to hold a larger market size in the fraud detection market during the forecast period. Fraud detection vendors help insurance organizations to tackle the security challenges and threats they pose due to the increased adoption of digital technologies such as IoT and BYOD in their organizations to enhance the customer experience. The solutions are classified into fraud analytics, authentication, and governance, risk, & compliance (GRC) solutions. Fraud analytics is a discipline which involves a set of analytical techniques that analyze enterprises' systems and database to identify the vulnerabilities where fraud can happen. These solutions monitor and analyze data from several data sources; detect anomalies and suspicious & unusual behavior across all channels; and provide a control mechanism to prevent fraudulent practices, in real-time.

Download PDF Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-106900

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Insurance Fraud Detection Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Growth and Forecast till 2022-2031

The authentication solution helps enterprises in validating the identity of the transactions between the individuals as well as restricting any unauthorized access across organizations networks, servers, and other infrastructure. GRC solution is implemented across enterprises to manage business risks and abide with regulatory compliance environment. The various advantages that these solutions offer to the insurance sector in handling their security challenges will force the organizations to adopt insurance fraud detection solutions on a large scale.

Among deployment type, cloud deployment segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Under deployment type, insurance fraud detection market is segmented by cloud and on-premises. The cloud deployment type is set to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The deployment of cloud-based insurance fraud detection solutions is done over the internet, where software, infrastructure, platforms, devices, and other resources are provided as services on a pay-per-use basis by consumers.

The cloud-based platform offers a unified way in the form of SaaS-based insurance fraud detection services to secure business applications. Cloud-based systems are comparatively less expensive than on-premises deployment, thus permitting businesses to reduce IT expenses, including hardware and support staff. Owing to these factors, organizations are adopting the cloud-based deployment type for deploying fraud detection solutions on a large scale.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-106900

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Insurance Fraud Detection Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Growth and Forecast till 2031

North America to account for the largest market size, whereas APAC to grow at the highest CAGR

North America is projected to hold the largest market size of the insurance fraud detection market during the forecast period, owing to the early adoption of the insurance fraud detection solutions in the region. Protecting enterprise-critical infrastructures and sensitive data has become one of the major challenges, as the world is moving toward interconnections and digitalization. The growing trends, such as IoT, IoE, and penetration of smartphones, have increased the volume of data and transactions performed by online users. Moreover, mobile users are frequently targeted by fraudsters, as online mobile banking has become a popular method of making financial transactions.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Insurance Fraud Detection Market Research Report by Industry Size and Stock, Key Leaders and Regional Growth Outlook 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.