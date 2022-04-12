Connected Toys Market Statistics, Key Regions, Opportunity, Prominent Players 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 03:07:40 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global connected toys market is expected to grow from USD 5.7 billion in 2019 to USD 13.8 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.3% during the forecast period 2022-2031.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The global connected toys market is expected to grow from USD 5.7 billion in 2019 to USD 13.8 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.3% during the forecast period. It is driven by various factors, including the growing adoption of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) toys and widespread and easy availability of connected platforms. However, the high cost of connected toys can hinder the market growth.

Among interactive devices, the app-connected drones segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Traditionally, kids were likely to play with remote control toys that operates with the help of controllers. With the rapid development in technology, smart devices are growing rapidly as they are easy to carry. In the tech-savvy world, children love to play with app-connected drones. For instance, DJI announced the launch of Mavic Air, which is a compact folding drone that combines the best of the Mavic Pro and Spark into one. Mavic Air uses hand gestures and a mobile app to fly.

Get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-106897

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Connected Toys Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Growth and Forecast till 2031

9–12 years age group to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

9–12 years age group children can understand and learn innovative connected toys, which include advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and speech and voice recognition. Children in the age group of 9–12 years are more likely to play fast-paced games, capable of learning and playing musical instruments, and effectively use tablets. STEM toys for the age group of 9–12 years allow children to solve difficult problem-solving games and therefore help them to enhance their creative thinking skills.

Asia Pacific (APAC) to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period

APAC is expected to hold the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the growing economies of countries, such as China, Japan, India, Australia, and New Zealand, and Singapore provides enormous opportunities for connected toys. Moreover, high-tech electronic toys have become increasingly popular in recent years. Interactive, electronic toys with relatively high technology content have emerged as mainstream items. Furthermore, North America is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-106897

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Connected Toys Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Growth and Forecast till 2022-2031

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the connected toys market.

• By company type: Tier 1 – 42%, Tier 2 – 38%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By designation: C-level – 40%, Directors – 35%, and Others – 25%

• By region: North America–35%, Europe–27%, APAC– 23%, and RoW– 15%

Research Coverage

The market study covers the connected toys market across segments. The report aims at estimating the connected toys market size and future growth across segments, namely, interacting devices, age groups, and regions. Furthermore, it also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, their strengths and weaknesses, recent developments, and key strategies.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Connected Toys Market Statistics, Key Regions, Opportunity, Prominent Players 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.