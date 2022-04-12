Location Analytics Market Analysis and Competitive Industry Scenario, Future Growth Forecast for 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 03:05:49 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global location analytics market size is expected to grow from USD 10.6 billion in 2019 to USD 22.8 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.6% during the period 2022-2031.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

Global location analytics market size to grow at a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period

The global location analytics market size is expected to grow from USD 10.6 billion in 2019 to USD 22.8 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.6% during the period 2022–2031. Major growth factors for the market include increasing use of spatial data and analytical tools, rising need of predictive analytics for business, and growing use of location-based applications among consumers. These factors are expected to drive the global location analytics market. However, legal concerns and data privacy may limit the market growth.

Supply chain planning and optimization application segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Location analytics for the supply chain planning and optimization application solves multiple requirements raised by business organizations working in and across a number of verticals, such as retail and wholesale, manufacturing, and telecommunication and IT. Location analytics solutions help organizations better visualize and efficiently manage their supply chain in various ways, right from choosing the best mode of transport to matching locations for ensuring optimized distribution. It assists business executives in planning raw material sourcing to optimize their timely delivery, estimating procurement spend analysis, optimizing inventory levels across the procurement cycle, managing contracts, and measuring supplier performance through a set of key performance indicators.

Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period

APAC is expected to experience extensive growth opportunities in the next 5 years. The existence of a large population, introduction of emerging technologies, and high growth in countries such as China, India, Australia, Japan, Singapore, and Hong Kong are the major factors contributing to the growth of the location analytics market in the region. The organizations in APAC are focusing on customer interests and their preferences. The mobile devices and internet are being widely used for connectivity in the region. The region provides opportunities for small analytics vendors to introduce their innovative location analytics solutions. All these factors are responsible for the expeditious growth of the location analytics market in APAC.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the location analytics market.

The following list provides the breakup of primary respondents' profiles:

 By company type: Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 45%, and Tier 3: 20%

 By designation: C level Executives: 35%, Director Level: 25%, and Others: 40%

 By region: North America: 45%, Europe: 20%, APAC: 30%, and Rest of the World: 5%

Research coverage:

The report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the location analytics market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. The report segments the global location analytics market by solution, service, location type, application, vertical, and region.

