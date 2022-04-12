Virtual Private Cloud Market Growth Factors, Trends, Opportunities, Regional Data and Industry Overview 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 03:03:31 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) market size is expected to grow from USD 20.9 billion in 2019 to USD 58.9 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.0% during the forecast period 2022-2031.
With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.
Increasing security and agility across cloud to drive the Virtual Private Cloud market
Support and Maintenance services to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period
Support services empower organizations to efficiently tackle service requests, such as end-user issues and technical issues. Support and maintenance form an integral part of VPC implementation. These services ensure uninterrupted operations of the VPC solutions and services deployed in organizations.
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period
The benefits, such as seamless scalability, flexibility, pay-as-you-go payment model, reduced operational costs, and customized offerings as per business requirements are facilitating the adoption of VPC solution and services among Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SME). SMEs face 3 critical challenges, namely, capital, skills, and scalability. To overcome these issues, SMEs adopt the pay-as-you-grow model, which offers the flexibility to manage the IT infrastructure as per their requirement.
Retail vertical to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period
Various factors driving this adoption are the rising purchasing power of customers and the need to satisfy customer expectations leading to the existing customer retention and new customer acquisition. Online retailing and cloud technologies have significantly disrupted the retail vertical leading to the adoption of cloud computing mainly for storage, backup, and security services. Cloud computing services enable retailers to access customer data with just one click from any store located anywhere leading to better customer service delivery. The VPC solution helps in renovating a business approach. Retailers are benefited with cost saving by implementing VPC. This sector experiences risk of information breaches of high profile data. VPC overcomes these security problems by creating security policies for the applications that are stored on it.
Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period
APAC is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for VPC vendors during the forecast period. Rapid advancements in emerging technologies, IT infrastructure services, and the Internet of Things (IoT) have led many organizations to adopt VPC services. Governments, especially those in emerging economies, are undertaking massive technology transformation programs (in digital citizen identity, banking, transportation and social welfare) to increase the penetration of public initiatives across multiple bodies.
