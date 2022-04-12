Biometric-as-a-Service Market Future Opportunities, Development Status and Industry Expansion Strategies 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 03:01:54 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global biometric-as-a-service market size to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17% during the forecast period 2022-2031.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The global biometric-as-a-service market size to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17% during the forecast period

SDKI forecasts the global biometric-as-a-service market size to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2019 to USD 2.7 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 17.0% during 2022-2031. The major growth drivers for the market include increasing users and data-security initiatives by government, growing usage of mobile devices, and increasing demand for robust fraud detection and prevention systems. However, low cybersecurity budget of organizations and high installation costs may restrain the market growth.

Healthcare application area to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Increasing digital health records and stringent regulatory mandates to manage these records has increased the use of biometrics in the healthcare sector. Additionally, biometrics being increasingly used to monitor the use of prescribed drugs.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Unimodal segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

Unimodal solutions are easy to deploy and less complex than multimodal technologies. However, unimodal technologies are more vulnerable to threats, such as spoofing, and are not as reliable as multimodal systems. These systems are therefore deployed in industries where high levels of security and reliability are not required.

Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period Increasing security concerns in India, China, Japan, and Korea have further contributed to the adoption of biometric solutions in these countries. The Indian government launched an initiative toward the unique identification of citizens using biometrics and toward the issuance of Aadhaar numbers and cards.

 By Company: Tier I: 15%, Tier II: 42%, and Tier III: 43%

 By Designation: C-Level: 62%, Director Level: 20%, and Others: 18%

 By Region: North America: 40%, APAC: 30%, Europe: 20%, MEA: 5%, and Latin America: 5%

Research coverage

The report segments the global biometric-as-a-service market by application area, modality, offering, and region. The application area segment comprises government and defense, financial services, healthcare, law enforcement, human resources, and others (travel and hospitality, academia and research, and secured enterprises/institutions). The modality segment comprises unimodal and multimodal. The biometric-as-a-service market by offering has solution and services. The report covers the biometric-as-a-service market with respect to 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

