Biometric-as-a-Service Market Future Opportunities, Development Status and Industry Expansion Strategies 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 03:01:54 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global biometric-as-a-service market size to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17% during the forecast period 2022-2031.
With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.
The global biometric-as-a-service market size to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17% during the forecast period
SDKI forecasts the global biometric-as-a-service market size to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2019 to USD 2.7 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 17.0% during 2022-2031. The major growth drivers for the market include increasing users and data-security initiatives by government, growing usage of mobile devices, and increasing demand for robust fraud detection and prevention systems. However, low cybersecurity budget of organizations and high installation costs may restrain the market growth.
Healthcare application area to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period
Increasing digital health records and stringent regulatory mandates to manage these records has increased the use of biometrics in the healthcare sector. Additionally, biometrics being increasingly used to monitor the use of prescribed drugs.
Get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-106879
The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Biometric-as-a-Service Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Growth and Forecast till 2022-2031
Unimodal segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period
Unimodal solutions are easy to deploy and less complex than multimodal technologies. However, unimodal technologies are more vulnerable to threats, such as spoofing, and are not as reliable as multimodal systems. These systems are therefore deployed in industries where high levels of security and reliability are not required.
Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period Increasing security concerns in India, China, Japan, and Korea have further contributed to the adoption of biometric solutions in these countries. The Indian government launched an initiative toward the unique identification of citizens using biometrics and toward the issuance of Aadhaar numbers and cards.
Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-106879
The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Biometric-as-a-Service Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Growth and Forecast till 2031
By Company: Tier I: 15%, Tier II: 42%, and Tier III: 43%
By Designation: C-Level: 62%, Director Level: 20%, and Others: 18%
By Region: North America: 40%, APAC: 30%, Europe: 20%, MEA: 5%, and Latin America: 5%
Research coverage
The report segments the global biometric-as-a-service market by application area, modality, offering, and region. The application area segment comprises government and defense, financial services, healthcare, law enforcement, human resources, and others (travel and hospitality, academia and research, and secured enterprises/institutions). The modality segment comprises unimodal and multimodal. The biometric-as-a-service market by offering has solution and services. The report covers the biometric-as-a-service market with respect to 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
For more information, please contact:Hina Miyazu
Shibuya Data Count
Email: sales@sdki.jp
Tel: + 81 3 45720790
The post Biometric-as-a-Service Market Future Opportunities, Development Status and Industry Expansion Strategies 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.