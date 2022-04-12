Influencer Marketing Platform Market by Size, Prominent Players, Opportunities and Key Challenges Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 02:56:53 / Comserve Inc. / -- MarketsandMarkets expects the global influencer marketing platform market to grow from USD 5.5 billion in 2019 to USD 22.3 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.4% during the forecast period 2022-2031.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

MarketsandMarkets expects the global influencer marketing platform market to grow from USD 5.5 billion in 2019 to USD 22.3 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.4% during the forecast period. Major growth factors for the market include customers' shift toward video-based content across over-the-top (OTT) space and the need for reducing authentication & identification costs. However, security and privacy issues with new advanced technologies would limit the market growth.

Health and wellness to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on end-user, the influencer marketing platform market is divided into fashion & lifestyle, agencies & public relations, retail & consumer goods, health & wellness, banking & financial institutes, travel & tourism and others. The influencer marketing platform market has a sustainable future in the healthcare sector as efforts are being made to spread awareness of lifestyle & wellness programs and medical care. The end-users are benefited in various ways through influencer marketing as they understand about the numerous products which help them identifying authentic products and services. Influencer marketing solutions are an effective marketing tool, which aid various hospitals and health providers in increasing patient engagement, branding, and professional reputation building.

Download PDF Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-106926

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Influencer Marketing Platform Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Growth and Forecast till 2031

Large enterprises to hold a higher market share during the forecast period

Organizations have been gradually recognizing the importance of influencer marketing platform software and have started deploying them as per their needs and available resources. Conventional marketing and advertisement techniques are not sufficient in the age of social media. These techniques don't create much impact over the customers and results in wastage of the money and efforts. Wherein, influencer marketing technique targets the people who pursue hobbies and interest in the same area that enables marketers to identify their targeted prospectus and build a relationship with them through social media personalities.

Influencer marketing platform market in Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The high growth in the APAC market is attributed to the significant growth potential, increasing social media adoption, and rising digitalization with an increasing need to remain globally competitive. Furthermore, the inclination of APAC countries toward emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) is also expected to fuel the growth of the influencer marketing platform market. However, the lack of technological awareness, privacy issues, and limited technical expertise in advanced technologies remain significant hurdles in the influencer marketing platform adoption across the region.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-106926

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Influencer Marketing Platform Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Growth and Forecast till 2022-2031

The cloud-based influencer marketing platforms present an optimal solution for these countries by minimizing integration complexities and installation costs.In-depth interviews were conducted with the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), Chief Technology Officers (CTOs), Chief Operating Officers (COOs), Vice Presidents (VPs), Managing Directors (MDs), technology and innovation directors, and related key executives from various key companies and organizations operating in the influencer marketing platform market.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Influencer Marketing Platform Market by Size, Prominent Players, Opportunities and Key Challenges Forecast 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.