Facial Recognition Market Sales Revenue, Emerging Technologies, and Industry Expansion Strategies 2022-2031

With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The rising need for surveillance has become one of the major factors to drive the facial recognition market. The advent of new technologies, such as high-definition Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) and high-resolution 3D facial recognition technologies, along with iris recognition and emotion detection, has enhanced the facial recognition market. However, integration of new facial recognition technologies with the existing legacy system is limiting the growth of facial recognition solutions in the market.

Government and defense sector among verticals to gain maximum traction during the forecast period

Increasing need of facial recognition-enabled biometrics solutions for identity management, border management, and homeland and military security management have fueled government organizations to largely implement facial recognition technologies. Additionally, government-owned large-scale programs, such as smart cities and smart transportation, need the adoption of facial recognition solutions.

3D facial recognition software tools to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

3D facial recognition software is capable of analyzing, identifying, and verifying facial characteristics of individuals. It overcomes the drawbacks of 2D facial recognition and can work in low light or completely dark areas. 3D facial recognition technology is used mostly in cross- border monitoring, document verification, and identity management.

Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific (APAC) region has a great scope for growth in the facial recognition market in terms of usage of the facial recognition solution. The facial recognition market in APAC is anticipated to grow significantly, due to huge governmental investments in security and surveillance infrastructure, increased public awareness, and emergence of refined technologies backed by analytics. Futhermore, growth is anticipated with technological advancements, along with the mandatory regulations imposed by government regulatory entities to adopt the best-in-class technologies and standards. Fast expansion of regional enterprises in the APAC region is another crucial variant contributing to the growth of the facial recognition market.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with key people. The breakup profiles of the primary participants are as follows:

 By Company: Tier I: 15%, Tier II: 42%, and Tier III: 43%

 By Designation: C-Level: 62%, Director Level: 20%, and Others: 18%

 By Region: North America: 40%, APAC: 30%, Europe: 20%, MEA: 5%, and Latin America: 5%

Research coverage

The report segments the global facial recognition market by component, application area, vertical, and region. The application area segment comprises emotion recognition, attendance tracking and monitoring, access control, law enforcement, and others (robotics and eLearning). The verticals segment comprises 7 verticals, namely, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI); government and defense; retail and eCommerce; healthcare; education; automotive; and others (manufacturing, telecom, and energy and utilities). The facial recognition market by offering has software tools and services. The report covers the facial recognition market with respect to 5 major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

