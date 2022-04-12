Application Delivery Controller Market Players by Revenue, Explosive Growth Opportunity by Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 02:52:30 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global application delivery controller market size is expected to grow from USD 2.4 billion in 2019 to USD 3.9 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.0% during the forecast period 2022-2031.
With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.
The global application delivery controller market size is expected to grow from USD 2.4 billion in 2019 to USD 3.9 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.0% during the forecast period. Application delivery controllers are purpose-built networking appliances whose function is to improve the performance, security, and resiliency of applications delivered over the web. These are the next generation of load balancers and are typically located between the firewall/router and the web server. An application delivery controller is a network device that helps sites direct user traffic to remove the excess load from 2 or more servers. They tend to offer more advanced features such as content redirection as well as server health monitoring.
The BFSI vertical to hold a larger market size during the forecast period
The demand for application delivery controllers in BFSI is on the rise due to various developments and reforms, such as online banking and digital transactions, in the sector. With the rise in internet and mobile banking globally, banks and financial organizations need to provide high-speed connectivity to keep the customers satisfied. The trend makes the vertical prone to anonymous security threats and cyberattacks.
Download PDF Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-106904
The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Application Delivery Controller Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Growth and Forecast till 2022-2031
The SMEs segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
The SMEs segment is expected to be the faster-growing segment in the application delivery controller market. Enhanced reliability, better scalability, user-friendly capabilities, easy integration, increased agility, and improved efficiency are the main factors that are expected to encourage SMEs to adopt application delivery controller at a rapid pace. This segment has a huge potential to flourish in the application delivery controller market in the coming years.
North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in the global application delivery controller market in 2019. North America is the most matured region in the application delivery controller market, as most large enterprises are in the region. This region is home to some of the leading, well-established suppliers as well as end user verticals in the global application delivery controller market. Organizations shifting toward application delivery controller solutions and services, and the increasing adoption of digital business strategies are the major factors that are expected to drive the adoption of the application delivery controller offerings in North America.
On the other hand, the application delivery controller market in APAC is expected to witness exponential growth to become the fastest-growing region. Rising awareness of data management through common interface at a reduced cost of ownership, growing focus on server virtualization, and the popularity of using infrastructure-as-a-service solutions are major growth drivers for the application delivery controller market in APAC.
Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-106904
The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Application Delivery Controller Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Growth and Forecast till 2031
In the process of determining and verifying the market size of several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with the key people. The breakup of the primary profiles is given below:
• By Company: Tier I: 38%, Tier II: 42%, and Tier III: 20%
• By Designation: C-Level: 40%, Director-Level: 35%, and Others: 25%
• By Region: North America: 35%, Europe: 27%, APAC: 23%, and RoW: 15%
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
For more information, please contact:Hina Miyazu
Shibuya Data Count
Email: sales@sdki.jp
Tel: + 81 3 45720790
The post Application Delivery Controller Market Players by Revenue, Explosive Growth Opportunity by Forecast 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.