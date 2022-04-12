DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Growth Rate, Industry Share, Key Trends and Key Trends, Overview 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 02:47:57 / Comserve Inc. / -- The exponential rise in multi-vector DDoS attacks and ease of availability of DDoS-for-hire services to drive the overall DDoS protection and mitigation market.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market The exponential rise in multi-vector DDoS attacks and ease of availability of DDoS-for-hire services to drive the overall DDoS protection and mitigation market, The global Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) protection and mitigation market size is expected to grow from USD 2.4 billion in 2019 to USD 4.7 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.0% during the forecast period 2022-2031.

The major factors driving the growth of the DDoS protection and mitigation market include the increasing Internet of Things (IoT) and cryptocurrency-focused DDoS threats, and rising awareness among enterprises about the changing threat landscape, and growing need to have a disaster recovery plan in place before DDoS attacks impact businesses to a great extent. Due to the advent of digitalization, increase in computational power of processors, and rise in the number of connected devices, the instances of cyberattacks have increased considerably in the recent times.

Hardware solutions segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

The DDoS protection and mitigation market by component has been segmented into hardware solutions and software solutions and services. DDoS solutions play a significant role in keeping the data, servers, endpoints, cloud, and organization infrastructure safeguarded from attackers. A critical attack that is intended to disrupt the functioning of an organization is termed as a DDoS attack. These attacks have become a real threat to organizations. Organizations need to forestall their applications, network solutions, and services to combat the evolving sophisticated DDoS attacks. DDoS attacks affect the application layer, protocol layer, and also the bandwidth of the network. Organizations use DDoS protection and mitigation solutions and services for adaptive defense against DDoS attacks. The attacks affect the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of resources, which may result in million dollar losses for organizations.

DDoS attacks can be dealt with DDoS hardware protection solutions. Hardware appliances are configured in the local network or in data centers to protect the organization's network from evolving sophisticated threats. These hardware solutions are easy to install and suitable for high-volume amplified traffic, which requires a high throughput. The hardware solutions are set up at a remote network, and can be managed in the data center hosting environment itself. The hardware solutions ensure network connectivity and eliminate the downtime in case of power or equipment failures and during maintenance. These solutions can be easily moved and reconfigured with minimal interference in the network infrastructure. DDoS protection appliances provide effective protection against cyberattacks, such as advanced Domain Name System (DNS) DDoS, and layer 4 and layer 7 volumetric assaults.

Among deployment modes, hybrid deployment segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Under deployment mode, DDoS protection and mitigation market is segmented by on-premises, cloud, and hybrid. The hybrid deployment type is set to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The hybrid deployment mode enables organizations to keep their critical data inside the organization premises and transfer the non-critical data to the cloud environment. The hybrid deployment mode also offers other features, such as advanced protocol anomaly detection, blocking of suspicious Internet Protocol (IP), and cloud mitigation capabilities. Hybrid deployment enables the Information Technology (IT) staff to have clear visibility into the stored data and provides DDoS protection and mitigation in real time. A large number of DDoS attacks have been left undetected by on-premises and cloud-based solutions, and enterprises lack the capability to detect and mitigate them. Hence, many enterprises are moving toward the hybrid deployment mode.

North America to account for the largest market size, whereas APAC to grow at the highest CAGR

North America is projected to hold the largest market size of the DDoS protection and mitigation market during the forecast period, owing to the early adoption of the DDoS protection and mitigation solutions in the region. The DDoS market is evolving in the North American region, because it is technologically advanced and tops the world in terms of the presence of security vendors and DDoS incidents. The increased instances of volumetric DDoS incidents in the country, and need to protect critical network infrastructures, and sensitive data have made the region adopt these next-generation technologies. The growing trends, such as IoT, Internet of Everything (IoE), and penetration of smartphones, have increased the volume of data and transactions performed by online users.

