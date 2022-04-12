Underground Utility Mapping Market Share, Future Growth, Comprehensive Analysis Forecast To 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 02:45:59 / Comserve Inc. / -- The underground utility mapping market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.0% during the forecast period 2022-2031.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

"The underground utility mapping market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.0% during the forecast period due to a rise in concerns over the safety of underground utilities."

The global underground utility mapping market size is expected to grow from USD 842 million in 2019 to USD 1.4 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.0% during the forecast period. Rise in concerns over the safety of underground utilities, and government initiatives for the implementation of utility mapping tools are the major factors driving the growth of the underground utility mapping market.

"The technological solutions segment holds a significant market share."

Over the past few years, the underground utility mapping technology has been growing and being incorporated into various verticals. Various utilities, such as electric wires, oil & gas pipelines, and water & sewage lines, can be detected, identified, and mapped using a variety of techniques to reduce the risk of potential damage to underground utilities during digging or excavation. The underground utility mapping market, based on technological solutions, has been segmented into electromagnetic induction, GPR, and others. Other technological solutions include magnetic locators, acoustic pipe locator, and vacuum excavator.

Request PDF Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-106951

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Underground Utility Mapping Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Growth and Forecast till 2022-2031

"Surveying & mapping segment is expected to have significant growth in the underground utility mapping market during the forecast period."

In surveying & mapping, technicians use the latest technology with expert methods to explore detectable features underground. A suite of technology, including GPR and Electro-Magnetic Locators (EML), analyses reflected signals from structures, services, buried objects, and layers beneath the ground. With statutory record plans, visual inspections of all lifted services covered on site, technicians create an accurate plan of the subsurface environment in multiple formats, including 3D. Surveying & mapping reduce project planning time, minimize risk, and comply with health & safety regulations.

"North America is expected to have the largest market size, and Rest of the World (RoW) is projected to grow at a significantly high rate during the forecast period."

North America leads the adoption of underground utility mapping applications due to the increasing demand for enhanced surveillance and construction activities that utilize projection mapping to build advanced maps and models. The region has a highly stable economy, which gives it an upper hand over other regions in terms of the vast utilization of underground utility mapping applications in various fields. Utility mapping solutions help identify the precise location of an underground utility, thereby enhancing public safety, increasing the integrity of underground utility, and avoiding accidents & mishaps during the repair, maintenance, and new construction activities. All these factors propel the growth of the market in North America. The American Public Works Association has developed color coding systems that help to identify existing underground utilities such as electrical, gas, water, and communication lines. The US is one of those countries in which these systems are deployed.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-106951

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Underground Utility Mapping Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Growth and Forecast till 2031

Major countries contributing to the underground utility mapping market in RoW are Brazil, South Africa, and some countries in the Middle East. Brazil is a key contributor to underground utility mapping solutions and services in this region. Factors driving the underground utility mapping market in RoW are market-friendly policies such as equal access to regional markets for non-resident investors and the government's Growth Acceleration Program (PAC) that promotes investment in infrastructure. In South Africa, underground utility mapping is used for electricity and infrastructure verticals and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the growing use of underground utility mapping applications for checking underground utilities during construction activities.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Underground Utility Mapping Market Share, Future Growth, Comprehensive Analysis Forecast To 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.