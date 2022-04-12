Voice Analytics Market Growth by Global Top Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, and Key Regions 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 02:02:03 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global voice analytics market size to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.4% during the forecast period 2022-2031.
With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.
The global voice analytics market size to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.4% during the forecast period
MarketsandMarkets forecasts the global voice analytics market size to grow from USD 657 million in 2019 to USD 1,597 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 19.4% during 2022-2031. The major growth drivers of the voice analytics market include the growing need to extract insights from customer interactions. Lack of accuracy in authenticating users may restrain the growth of the voice analytics market.
The services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
The voice analytics market is segmented on the basis of components, such as solution and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. An efficient voice analytics service help organizations unlock insights in voice communications by integrating voice analytics solution with their existing IT infrastructure.
Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-106977
The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Voice Analytics Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Growth and Forecast till 2022-2031
The retail and eCommerce segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The voice analytics market by vertical has been segmented into BFSI, retail and eCommerce, telecommunication, healthcare, government and defense, others (education, real estate, and travel and hospitality). The retail and eCommerce segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the growing demand to create a frictionless customer experience.
Among regions, Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing investments by the tech companies in major APAC countries, such as India, China, and Japan, growing government regulations and initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the market in the APAC region.
Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-106977
The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Voice Analytics Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Growth and Forecast till 2022-2031
In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the voice analytics market.
By Company: Tier I: 10%, Tier II: 25%, and Tier III: 65%
By Designation: C-Level: 25%, Director-Level: 50%, and Others: 25%
By Region: North America: 40%, Europe: 20%, APAC: 30%, RoW : 10%
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
For more information, please contact:Hina Miyazu
Shibuya Data Count
Email: sales@sdki.jp
Tel: + 81 3 45720790
The post Voice Analytics Market Growth by Global Top Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, and Key Regions 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.