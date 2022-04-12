Voice Analytics Market Growth by Global Top Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, and Key Regions 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 02:02:03 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global voice analytics market size to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.4% during the forecast period 2022-2031.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The global voice analytics market size to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.4% during the forecast period

MarketsandMarkets forecasts the global voice analytics market size to grow from USD 657 million in 2019 to USD 1,597 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 19.4% during 2022-2031. The major growth drivers of the voice analytics market include the growing need to extract insights from customer interactions. Lack of accuracy in authenticating users may restrain the growth of the voice analytics market.

The services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The voice analytics market is segmented on the basis of components, such as solution and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. An efficient voice analytics service help organizations unlock insights in voice communications by integrating voice analytics solution with their existing IT infrastructure.

The retail and eCommerce segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The voice analytics market by vertical has been segmented into BFSI, retail and eCommerce, telecommunication, healthcare, government and defense, others (education, real estate, and travel and hospitality). The retail and eCommerce segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the growing demand to create a frictionless customer experience.

Among regions, Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing investments by the tech companies in major APAC countries, such as India, China, and Japan, growing government regulations and initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the market in the APAC region.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the voice analytics market.

 By Company: Tier I: 10%, Tier II: 25%, and Tier III: 65%

 By Designation: C-Level: 25%, Director-Level: 50%, and Others: 25%

 By Region: North America: 40%, Europe: 20%, APAC: 30%, RoW : 10%

