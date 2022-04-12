Content Intelligence Market Size, Demand, Industry Structure Analysis, Business Opportunities, Revenue, Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 02:00:26 / Comserve Inc. / -- MarketsandMarkets forecasts the global content intelligence market size to grow from USD 485 million in 2019 to USD 1.9 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 32.2% during 2022-2031.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

MarketsandMarkets forecasts the global content intelligence market size to grow from USD 485 million in 2019 to USD 1.9 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 32.2% during 2022-2031. The major growth drivers for the market include the need for market intelligence and demand for audience interest analysis. However, the vast volume of content acts as restraint by restricting marketers to deliver the right content to the right audience effectively.

Services component growing at the highest rate during the forecast period

Various vendors offer services associated with content intelligence to effectively implement content strategies considering the nascent stage of technology adoption. Some of the services provided by vendors to its customer are training/education, support, consulting/expertise, managed services, and others. These services accelerate deployment, reduce delays, support integration, and provide custom training. The role of service holds importance as it improves the Return on Investment (RoI) and enables effective implementation of content intelligence.

Europe to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Countries in Europe are ahead in the adoption of content intelligence are UK, Germany, France, Italy. The adoption of AI among various end-user industries, such as marketing, security, retail, healthcare, and fintech, and the presence of domestic AI software developers are supplementing the overall growth of content intelligence in the region. Organizations in Europe have been widely adopting the content intelligence to offer clients with personalized content as per the needs, thereby augmenting customer loyalty and retention.

 By Company: Tier I: 15%, Tier II: 42%, and Tier III: 43%

 By Designation: C-Level: 62%, Director Level: 20%, and Others: 18%

 By Region: North America: 40%, APAC: 30%, Europe: 20%, MEA: 5%, and Latin America: 5%

Research coverage

The report segments the global content intelligence market by component, deployment type, organization size, vertical, and region. The component segment comprises solutions and services. The content intelligence market by deployment type has cloud, on-premises, and hybrid. The content intelligence market by organization size has SMEs and large enterprises. The content intelligence market by verticals covers BFSI, government & public sector, healthcare & life sciences, IT & telecommunications, manufacturing, media & entertainment, retail & consumer goods, travel & hospitality, and others (education, and energy and utilities). The report covers the content intelligence market for four major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW.

