TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces a Change in Auditor

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2022) - TransGlobe Energy Corporation TGL TGA TGL ("TransGlobe" or the "Company") announces that the Company has changed its auditor from BDO Canada LLP ("BDO" or "Former Auditor") to Deloitte LLP ("Deloitte" or "Successor Auditor") effective as of April 8, 2022.
At the request of the Company, BDO resigned as auditor of the Company effective as of April 8, 2022 (the "Date of Resignation"). Deloitte was appointed as auditor of the Company effective April 8, 2022, to fill the vacancy from the Date of Resignation until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company.
- There were no modifications of opinion by BDO in BDO's reports on the Company's financial statements for the two most recently completed fiscal years ended December 31, 2020 and 2021.
- There have been no reportable events, including disagreements, consultations or unresolved issues, as defined in Section 4.11 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"), in connection with the audits of the two most recent fiscal years and with any subsequent period to the Date of Resignation.
In accordance with NI 51-102, the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the Board of Directors of the Company and filed on SEDAR.
About TransGlobe
TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cashflow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.
For further information, please contact:
TransGlobe Energy Corporation
Randy Neely, President and CEO
Eddie Ok, CFO
+1 403 264 9888
investor.relations@trans-globe.com
http://www.trans-globe.com
or via Tailwind Associates
Tailwind Associates (Investor Relations)
Darren Engels
+1 403 618 8035
darren@tailwindassociates.ca
http://www.tailwindassociates.ca
Canaccord Genuity (Nomad & Joint-Broker)
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor
James Asensio
+44(0) 20 7523 8000
Shore Capital (Joint Broker)
Toby Gibbs
John More
+44(0) 20 7408 4090
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/120230
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.