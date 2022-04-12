Commerce Cloud Market Demand, Global Key Leaders and Trends, Development Status by Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 01:58:11 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global commerce cloud market is expected to grow from USD 8.9 billion in 2019 to USD 27.0 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.9% during the forecast period 2022-2031.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

Growing focus of organizations towards optimizing customer experience to drive the overall growth of commerce cloud market

The global commerce cloud market is expected to grow from USD 8.9 billion in 2019 to USD 27.0 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.9% during the forecast period. The commerce cloud market is driven by various factors, such as growing focus of organizations toward optimizing customer experience, along with the need to improve operational efficiency of retail processes. However, the scepticism in using cloud-based solutions can hinder the growth of the market.

Services segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

With the increasing adoption of commerce cloud solutions, the demand for supporting services is also growing among end users. Commerce cloud services include training and consulting, integration and deployment, and support and maintenance. Service providers concentrate on delivering dedicated services by understanding customer's demands and needs. Moreover, these services help implement commerce cloud solutions in a cost-efficient manner to accomplish business objectives within the time frame and budget effectively.

Get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-106964

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Commerce Cloud Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Growth and Forecast till 2031

Business-to-Business (B2B) platform segment to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

The B2B commerce cloud caters to the complex purchasing needs of the B2B customers. It provides B2B customers with enhanced shopping experience by providing specific pricing and catalogs to the buyers under a unified storefront. It provides features, such as Business-to-Consumer (B2C), such as user experience, account hierarchies, complex pricing, custom catalogs, account management, and flexible purchase and shipping options. Furthermore, the B2B commerce cloud aids in creation of seamless customer experience across marketing, sales, communities, and services. It also helps manage and preview of site catalog, promotions, merchandising, search, personalization, content, rich media, and recommendations in one single view.

Asia Pacific (APAC) to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The commerce cloud market in APAC is expected to witness substantial growth, as Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises in the region are rapidly adopting the commerce cloud solutions to expand their customer base and address a larger market. Growing economies in countries like China, Australia and New Zealand, India, and Japan, provide huge opportunities for the adoption of the commerce cloud solutions and services across different industries. Meanwhile, North America is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-106964

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Commerce Cloud Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Growth and Forecast till 2022-2031

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the commerce cloud marketplace.

• By company type: Tier 1 – 32%, Tier 2 – 49%, and Tier 3 – 19%

• By designation: C-level Executives – 33%, Directors – 22%, and Others – 45%

• By region: North America–40%, Europe–20%, APAC– 35%, MEA– 3% and Latin America– 2%

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Commerce Cloud Market Demand, Global Key Leaders and Trends, Development Status by Forecast 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.