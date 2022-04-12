Procurement as a service Market Trends, Global Growth, Insights and Forecast Research Report 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 01:56:54 / Comserve Inc. / -- The growing demand to improve procurement operations and need to reduce the cost associated with procurement among the organizations to drive the market growth.



Procurement as a service Market The growing demand to improve procurement operations and need to reduce the cost associated with procurement among the organizations to drive the market growth. The global procurement as a service market size is expected to grow from USD 5.4 billion in 2019 to USD 7.8 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the forecast period 2022-2031. The procurement as a service market is driven by various factors, such as growing need to handle compliance polices and contracts, growing demand among enterprises to streamline the procurement processes. However, the integration issues with the legacy systems can hinder the growth of the market.

Spend management segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Spend includes analyzing companies spending patterns, spend categorization/spend classification, spend data management, and spend performance management. Effective spend management helps a company ensure that supplier data is kept up to date so that procurement executives are empowered with the right information, and supplier databases throughout a company are integrated to avoid duplication of suppliers. It also involves identifying where procurement inefficiencies exist and the correction of these inefficiencies. Key activities within spend management include spend monitoring and analysis, spend planning and disbursement, and buyer management.

Retail and consumer packaged goods vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

With time, many retail organizations have deployed a mix of technologies, computer systems, and disparate applications to cater to the growing demands of customers. Customer experience proves to be a very vital differentiating factor among a wide array of online shopping options. To improve their performance and achieve higher profits, it is important to have skilled employees and offer the best-in-class offerings through touch points, such as stores and web or mobile applications. Hence, retailers across the globe are formulating data-driven strategies for targeting more customer with a better convergence rate. Procurement as a service helps retailers in streamlining the procurement process and also enables them to reduce the overall procurement cost.

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period

The SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR in the procurement as a service market during the forecast period. More than larger enterprises, the SMEs face a greater resource crunch and require better methods to solve the complexities for cost optimization on their assets and requirements. Therefore, these days, the SMEs are majorly focusing on utilizing the procurement as a service to work globally and manage multiple suppliers.

Asia Pacific (APAC) to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid digital transformation in the region has increased the need for procurement outsourcing services. Procurement as a service enables enterprises to free up their procurement departments and also to improve the efficiency of the overall procurement process. Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), India, and China have emerged as the undisputed leaders in the procurement as a service market. North America is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

