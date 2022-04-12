Global Microlearning Market Trends, Global Growth, Insights and Forecast Research Report 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 01:53:33 / Comserve Inc. / -- The microlearning market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period 2022-2031.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The microlearning market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period owing to the growing need to enhance productivity and performance of learners through effective training and development solution.

The global microlearning market size is expected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2019 to USD 2.7 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.2% during the forecast period 2022-2031. The increasing demand for training of deskless and mobile workers across industries, and a growing need for skills-based and result-oriented training among enterprises are the major factors driving the growth of the microlearning market.

Microlearning solution segment expected to hold a higher market share during the forecast period

Microlearning empowers organizations with a centralized solution to offer effective training and education to various stakeholders including employees, workers, and channel partners. Corporate training programs are witnessing transformation in learning methodologies. Traditional methods of classroom training are steadily overtaken by online methods of learning that offer flexibility to learners. Enterprises are focusing on offering enhanced learning experience to employees through various learning and development activities, which are more interesting and engaging.

Request PDF Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-107012

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Microlearning Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Growth and Forecast till 2022-2031

Hence, businesses are keen on adopting training methods that are directly inclined toward a learning objective, which focuses on particular skills or understanding of compliance. The microlearning solution providers are competing with each other to increase their market coverage and expand their presence in newer markets.

Companies such as Qstream, Axonify, and Saba Software provide microlearning solutions to clients to help them reap the benefits of short duration learning.

Cloud-based deployment expected to have a significant growth during the forecast period

A growing demand for scalable and cost-effective solutions is expected to boost the adoption of cloud-based microlearning across industries. In cloud-based microlearning, solutions are hosted over the internet connection, and users can log into the service provider's site. Trainers can upload course content, create new courses, and interact with learners via their internet browsers wihtout the need forthe installation of the required management software.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-107012

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Microlearning Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Growth and Forecast till 2022-2031

Moreover, instructional designers can store any information on the cloud, and this can be remotely accessed by approved users from any location. This deployment type is preferred for its features, such as better and enhanced security, lower setup costs, easy accessibility, quicker deployment, highly scalable, customizable, enhanced storage space, ease of maintenance, automatic upgrade of course materials, and automatic licensing done by vendors. In this type, learning is delivered to the learner, anywhere and anytime via the browser.

North America expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is the most mature market in terms of microlearning adoption and is likely to account for a substantial share of the global microlearning market during the forecast period. The market growth in this region is driven primarily by the presence of large IT companies/users and rapid technological advancements, such as digitalization in the US and Canada. The presence of key players in the microlearning market in the region is expected to be a significant factor driving the market growth in North America. Key players, such as IBM, Saba Software, and Bigtincan, along with several startups in the region, are offering enhanced microlearning solutions, to cater to the needs of customers.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size of several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with key people.

The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants is as follows:

• By Company: Tier 1 – 42%, Tier 2 – 36%, and Tier 3 – 22%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 40%, Directors – 35%, and Others – 25%

• By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 30%, APAC – 15%, RoW – 10%

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Global Microlearning Market Trends, Global Growth, Insights and Forecast Research Report 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.