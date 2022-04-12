System of Insight Market Demand Analysis, Growth Factors, Emerging Technologies, Regional Data Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 01:41:49 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global system of insight market size is expected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2019 to USD 3.4 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.2% during the forecast period 2022-2031.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The global system of insight market size is expected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2019 to USD 3.4 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.2% during the forecast period 2022-2031. The major factors expected to drive the growth of the system of insight market include increasing demand for Internet of Things (IoT) and smart devices driving the adoption of system of insight solutions and a growing focus on analyzing huge amount of data from multiple sources to gain real-time insights. The lack of integration with legacy architecture and intensifying market competition are expected to restrain the adoption of system of insight solutions in the emerging economies, which in turn, may restrain the market from growing.

Operations management to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The system of insight market by applications has been segmented into customer analytics, sales and marketing management, operations management, risk and compliance management, and workforce management. The operations management segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, as it is extensively used in manufacturing, Information Technology (IT) and telecommunications, and the transportation verticals.

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance to hold the largest market during the forecast period

With the increasing competition, the enterprises in the BFSI vertical are constantly focusing on transforming their business operations to enhance profit margins and increase customer base. Hence, these organizations are rapidly moving toward digitalization to stay ahead in the BFSI vertical. With rapid digitalization, a large volume of the transaction data is generated on a daily basis. System of insight is used to reduce exposure to money laundering and terrorism activities. The systems of insight solutions can effectively monitor customer transactions on a daily basis and using customers' historical information and account profile can provide an enterprise-wide picture of money laundering and other adverse activities. In this vertical, advanced technologies, such as analytics and Machine Learning (ML) can help organizations to unlock the potential of the moving data to formulate various competitive strategies.

Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large base of manufacturing companies and increasing demand for connected devices in major APAC countries, such as China, South Korea, India, Australia, and Japan, and growing government regulations are expected to drive the growth of the market in APAC. The increase in the data streams across verticals, the digital India initiative, and increase in the use of Aritifcial Intelligence (AI) technology are additional factors contributing to the growth of the system of insight market in APAC. China, Japan and India are among the key countries considered for the system of insight market analysis in this region. Additionally, the rapid expansion of local players as well as global enterprises in APAC is also one of the important factor that is influencing the growth of the system of insight market

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, hedge fund managers, and executives from various key organizations operating in system of insight market.

 By Company: Tier II: 55%, and Tier III: 45%

 By Designation: C-Level: 60%, Director-Level: 20%, and Others: 20%

 By Region: North America: 30%, %, Europe: 40%, APAC: 20, MEA: 5%, and Latin America: 5%

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

