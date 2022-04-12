Risk Analytics Market Research Study, Business Strategy, Future Demand, Growth Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 01:40:17 / Comserve Inc. / -- The risk analytics market size is expected to grow from USD 23.0 billion in 2019 to USD 45.9 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.8% during the forecast period.
With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.
The risk analytics market size is expected to grow from USD 23.0 billion in 2019 to USD 45.9 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.8% during the forecast period 2022-2031. The risk analytics market is driven by various factors, such as increasing complexities across business processes, and rising digitalization & business process automation. However, the integration of data from data silos can hinder the growth of the market.
Services segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The risk analytics market is segmented based on component into software and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing complexities among businesses, and the introduction of new regulatory norms & compliance leads to increasing demand for professional as well as managed services.
Banking & financial services segment to gain maximum market size during the forecast period
The risk analytics market, based on vertical, has been segmented into banking & financial services, insurance, manufacturing, transportation & logistics, retail & consumer goods, IT & telecom, government & defense, healthcare & life sciences, energy & utilities, and others (travel & hospitality, academia & research, media & entertainment, agriculture, and real estate). The growth of the BFSI segment is attributed to the rising need to minimize the risk associated with governance & compliance requirements, and growing need to obtain a unified view of risk across the organizations.
Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period
APAC is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to faster adoption of digital technologies, and increasing data & security breaches. Various industries in the APAC region are forefront at the adoption of risk analytics solutions to ensure the smooth running of various business operations. APAC also offers lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market. Favorable government policies that support the growth of the market, as well as flexible economic conditions, are likely to support the growth of the market.
In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation & technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the risk analytics marketplace.
By Company: Tier I - 27%, Tier II - 48%, and Tier III – 25%
By Designation: C-Level - 46%, Director Level - 35%, and Others - 19%
By Region: North America - 30%, APAC - 40%, Europe - 20%, MEA - 5%, and Latin America - 5%
