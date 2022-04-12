Automotive Composites Market: Market Size, Current Trends, Segmentation, Key Players and Analysis and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 01:16:31 / Comserve Inc. / -- The report predicts the global automotive composites market to grow with a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period from 2022-2031.



The report on the global automotive composites market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2022-2031. The report predicts the global automotive composites market to grow with a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period from 2022-2031. The study on automotive composites market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2022-2031.



The report on automotive composites market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global automotive composites market over the period of 2022-2031. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global automotive composites market over the period of 2022-2031. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Growing demand for lightweight and fuel efficient vehicles

• Stringent government regulations to reduce carbon emission

• Stabilizing economy and increase in the disposable income

2) Restraints

• High production cost and limited technological advancements associated with automotive manufacturing

3) Opportunities

• Increasing sale of electric vehicles



Research Methodology

A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry

Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.

B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.

The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies



Segment Covered

The global automotive composites market is segmented on the basis of fiber type, resin type, application, and vehicle type.



The Global Automotive Composites Market by Fiber Type

• Carbon Fiber

• Glass Fiber

• Other Fibers



The Global Automotive Composites Market by Resin Type

• Thermoplastic

• Thermoset



The Global Automotive Composites Market by Application

• Interior

• Exterior

• Powertrain

• Chassis



The Global Automotive Composites Market by Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicles

• Commercial Vehicles





Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

• Koninklijke Ten Cate bv

• Hexcel Corporation

• Toray Industries, Inc.

• Gurit Holding Co.

• SGL Carbon SE

• Solvay S.A.

• Cytec Industries Incorporated

• Melrose Industries PLC

• Teijin Ltd.

• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

• Other Companies



What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the automotive composites market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the automotive composites market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global automotive composites market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

