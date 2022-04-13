Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed The Commission (CMSN) on April 13, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CMSN/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





Figure 1: The Commission (CMSN) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8378/120225_ed45a905c4539bcd_002full.jpg

Empowering blockchain industry, The Commission (CMSN) was created as a project where people have a voice and a vote on the important decisions, such as making a decree on the "token of the week", deciding charitable donations, contest winners, and much more. Its native token CMSN has been listed on LBank Exchange at 22:00 (UTC+8) on April 13, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing The Commission

The Commission is an ETH blockchain project that has developed a new and innovative marketing concept built around the direct participation of its community. There will be weekly trials where its members will vote and make a decree on the Saitamask "token of the week" (which will receive 1% of taxes to buy/burn their token), as well as trials to decide charitable donations, contest winners, and much more.

Furthermore, 4% of "The Commissions" overall tax structure will always go to funding Saitama's marketing wallet, on top of the decreed Saitamask "token of the week's" 1% buy & burn. This amazing new and innovative concept in addition to an official partnership with Saitama is truly what sets The Commission apart from all other communities and tokens.

Providing the necessary tools for the community, The Commission enables the community to make the best decisions together and achieve the expected objectives. The contract of The Commission cannot be modified since it has been renounced, which provides greater security to investors. Holders of The Commission are the basis of decision making for implementation of new marketing strategies and platforms. In addition, as constant development is promised, The Commission will continuously create blockchain solutions so that holders can make decisions for the future.

The Commission is here to connect people around the world and make decisions that are positive for the ecosystem, maintain a code of honor distinguishes it from others.

About CMSN Token

CMSN is the native token of The Commission with anti-bot and anti-whale functionalities. Based on ERC-20, it has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000) tokens. It collects a total of 7% taxes on each buy transaction, of which 5% goes into auto liquidity pool, 2% goes into Saitama the marketing wallet. As for each sell transaction, it collects a total of 9% taxes, of which 5% goes into the auto liquidity pool, 2% goes into Saitama's marketing wallet, 1% will be used to buy/burn the Saitamask token of the week, and the remaining 1% will be used for marketing, development, and charitable donations.

CMSN token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 22:00 (UTC+8) on April 13, 2022. Investors who are interested in The Commission investment can easily buy and sell CMSN token on LBank Exchange right now.

Learn More about CMSN Token:

Official Website: https://thecommission.xyz/

Telegram: https://t.me/TheCommission

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheCMSN

Listing Announcement on LBank Exchange: https://support.lbank.site/hc/en-gb/articles/5644256140057-CMSN-The-Commission-will-be-listed-on-LBank

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l Linkedin

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

media@lbank.info

PR Contact:

ZEXPRWIRE

info@zexprwire.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/120225