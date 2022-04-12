Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Market: Development Status, Market Size, Emerging Technologies, Regional Trends and Comprehensive Research Study and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 13 Apr 2022 00:41:28 / Comserve Inc. / -- The report predicts the global pressure vessel composite materials market to grow with a CAGR of 22.1% over the forecast period from 2022-2031.



The report on the global pressure vessel composite materials market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global pressure vessel composite materials market to grow with a CAGR of 22.1% over the forecast period from 2022-2031. The study on pressure vessel composite materials market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2022-2031.



The report on pressure vessel composite materials market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global pressure vessel composite materials market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global pressure vessel composite materials market over the period of 2022-2031. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Increasing the use of carbon fiber in manufacturing pressure vessels

• Rising demand for pressure vessel composite materials from various end-use industries

• Rising investments by key market players for renewable energy promote demand for power supply

2) Restraints

• The high cost of carbon fiber

3) Opportunities

• Research and development

Research Methodology

A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry

Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.

B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.

The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies



Segment Covered

The global pressure vessel composite materials market is segmented on the basis of material, and end-use industry.



The Global Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Market by Material

• Epoxy Resin

• Glass Fiber

• Carbon Fiber

• Other Materials



The Global Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Market by End-use Industry

• Hydrogen Vehicles

• CNG Vehicles

• Gas Transport

• Other End-use Industries



Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

• 3M Company

• Hexion Inc.

• Olin Corporation

• Doosan Infracore Co., Ltd.

• Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corp.

• Alloy Products Corp.

• Pentair plc

• Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

• Huntsman International LLC

• Nan Ya Plastics Corp.

• Other Companies



What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the pressure vessel composite materials market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the pressure vessel composite materials market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global pressure vessel composite materials market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR-Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

