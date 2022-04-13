Event Technology Platform HeadBox Supporting Rebound of Events Industry

BRISBANE, Australia - April 13, 2022 - (

Leading event tech company HeadBox is more than just a marketplace for venues. Connecting venues with bookers, HeadBox's Host products allow venues to unlock brilliant events and generate more revenue from the type of clients they want.

Originally founded in the UK, since launching in Australia in 2021, HeadBox has supported the rebound of the events industry. Providing venues with increased exposure, allowing them to reach new audiences and access relevant leads tailored to their needs, HeadBox's unique business model enables function rooms for hire Brisbane-wide to fill their space and earn more revenue.

HeadBox is an online marketplace with an ecosystem of products designed to deliver high-quality bookings for venues. Host venues can list their space for free and then gain access to HeadBox Business clients, where hundreds of corporate clients are already planning, building, managing and tracking their entire meetings and events spend.

Venues can choose from three listing products. Lead Feed is ideal for function rooms in Brisbane that host a high volume of lower value events and provides venues with access to a live feed of new leads and the freedom to book them, commission-free.

For venues that host high-value corporate events, there is an additional product designed to increase exposure and increase the frequency of relevant enquiries. Power Host enhances the ranking of a venue within the HeadBox ecosystem, offers 3D venue tours and HeadBox's own digital proposals software, which increases exposure to HeadBox Business clients.

Many top venue Brisbane locations are already working with HeadBox and report that the platform has become an integral part of their workflow when sourcing new booking opportunities. HeadBox allows venues to be proactive when it comes to filling calendar space and with access to a client base they might not otherwise be able to reach, and listed venues enjoy a marked increase in booking conversions.

The team at HeadBox is passionate about creating memorable event experiences and works hard to carefully match enquiries with the right venue. To learn more or list a function room in Brisbane, contact HeadBox today.

