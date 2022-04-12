SeekTiger Metaverse Ecosystem Now Combination of Blind Box, Digital Tiger NFT and DAO

Aurora, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2022) - SeekTiger innovatively combines blind box, digital tiger NFT, and DAO to build a unique metaverse. SeekTiger is a DAO ecological service platform based on WEB3. The ecological applications include; TIGER DAO VC platform, a chain game aggregation platform, an NFT trading platform, a DEX trading platform, and all platforms governed by DAO, ecology of DAO+NFT+GAMEFI+DEFI.

SeekTiger ecology includes four matrices including capital matrix, guild matrix, NFT matrix and game matrix. In particular, it can bring high-quality, panoramic GameFi experience and services to GameFi players, developers and game operators, and has been widely concerned by the industry.





SeekTiger MetaVerse EcoSystem



In addition, as a DAO autonomous SeekTiger, it also pioneered the Venture DAO model, namely Tiger DAO VC, which further builds a new paradigm of Web3 VC. SeekTiger uses $STI as the ecological governance token. It will serve as the main token that connects various sectors in the ecosystem, and will play an important role in the ecosystem, such as playing new tickets for games within the ecosystem and participating in the ecosystem. Various resolution votes, P2E rewards, and fundraising in Tiger DAO VC, etc. At present, the $STI token has entered the market, and the overall market performance is relatively strong.

1. Backed by the highly potential GameFi track





SeekTiger



SeekTiger itself is a panoramic ecology, positioned in the GameFi sector. It can not only bring high-quality games, P2E and even X-to-earn experiences to gamers, but also target game development teams to further reduce the chain Game development, the threshold of traditional game chaining, and provide financial and operational support. Therefore, from the perspective of the development trend of the GameFi track, SeekTiger itself has considerable development potential. And $STI is an important function and governance token of the ecology.

2. Tiger DAO VC

SeekTiger has pioneered the launch of Tiger DAO VC, a DAO-driven form of VC that is open to everyone.

Tiger DAO VC focuses on a wide range of functions, and it is focused on discovering high-quality blockchain projects. Tiger DAO VC investment fund mainly uses ecological token $STI for investment settlement. In addition to financial support, it will also provide Tiger DAO with a post-investment support plan, including strategic consulting, resource cooperation, market growth, capital relations, etc., providing panoramic support for more blockchain projects before, during and after investment.

3. DAO Medal and Blind Box

The Tiger DAO VC model is for community members, specifically long-tail users. To become a community member, potential members only need to get the DAO Medal of Honor, and at the same time, community members can also enjoy the platform's proposal, voting, governance, Pledge, dividends and other functions or rights.

The DAO Medal of Honor comes from the "NFT Digital Tiger", which contains 5 levels of SSR, SR, S, R, and N. Users can exchange the DAO Medal of Honor through the NFT digital tiger according to the rules.

When there are 3 or more types of non-N digital tigers, they can participate in the synthesis of the DAO digital medal.

These digital tigers need to be opened by users through the Tiger blind box (a total of 1 million), of which SSR tigers: the number is 100, the probability of obtaining 0.01%, the number of SR tigers: 1000, the probability of obtaining 0.1%, Type S tigers: 10,000 tigers with a probability of 1%, Type R tigers: 100,000 tigers with a probability of 10%, and Type N tigers: 888,900 with a probability of 88.89%.

Every time a user opens a blind box, they need to consume 10 $STI tokens, and these $STI tokens will be destroyed directly, so as a large number of blind boxes are opened, a large number of DAO medals are synthesized (synthesis also requires $STI consumption), it will also mean that a large amount of $STI will be destroyed, and when all the blind boxes are sold, the total number of destruction would be far more than 10 million.

At present, SeekTiger has successively released NFTs on Binance NFT and Gate, and will be able to exchange for blind boxes.

In addition, NFT digital tigers that have not been synthesized will be able to further evolve and reproduce in the future GameFi ecosystem, which will also be another major destruction scene of $STI.

4. Other deflationary destruction mechanisms

In addition to the above-mentioned destruction mechanism of $STI, $STI also contains multiple destruction sections.

SeekTiger announced last month that it will no longer conduct follow-up IDOs. 5% of the original total will be used for 50 million IDOs. At present, 2 million have been used for IDO, and 10 million of the remaining 48 million have been used for IDO. $STI is used for DAO ecological construction rewards, and the remaining 38 million will be entered into the black hole address and destroyed at one time.

10% of the original total amount of $STI (1 billion pieces) is used for institutional fundraising. At present, SeekTiger has more than 60 real investment institutions. In addition, a related destruction mechanism has also been set up in the fundraising section. In addition, many DEXs are currently listed on $STI, and the $STI token will be further destroyed.

Therefore, in the early stage of the SeekTiger ecosystem, it is expected to destroy more than 100 million pieces one after another.

5. Online high-quality trading platform

At present, $STI has launched the Matcha platform, and it is reported that $STI will also log on to high quality platforms including Gate soon, which means that the potential investors of $STI will have a wider range of radiation. The launch of these platforms is also a positive stimulus for $STI.





SeekTiger on CoinmarketCap



At present, the market value of $STI is only $18.29 million.

The continuous progress of SeekTiger ecology, such as the influx of high-quality games and the launch of Tiger DAO VC, will further empower, and promote $STI ecology. The goal of the "crazy" destruction mechanism of $STI is to destroy 99%, that is, there are only 10 million pieces left, and the circulation could be far less than the rigid demand.

