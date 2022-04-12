Seam Tapes Market: In-Depth Industry Analysis on Size, Market Size, Cost Structure and Prominent Key Players Analysis and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 12 Apr 2022 23:14:14 / Comserve Inc. / -- The report predicts the global seam tapes market to grow with a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period from 2022-2031.



The report on the global seam tapes market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2022-2031. The report predicts the global seam tapes market to grow with a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period from 2022-2031. The study on seam tapes market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2022-2031.



The report on seam tapes market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global seam tapes market over the period of 2022-2031. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global seam tapes market over the period of 2022-2031. Further, IGR-Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Rising sports industry in developing countries

• Surge in demand for seam tapes from the apparel industry

• Growing demand for protective clothing and accessories

2) Restraints

• Volatile raw material prices

3) Opportunities

• Rising standard of living in emerging economies propels the demand for branded apparel



Segment Covered

The global seam tapes market is segmented on the basis of type, backing material, and application.



The Global Seam Tapes Market by Type

• Single Layered

• Multi-layered



The Global Seam Tapes Market by Backing Material

• Polyurethane

• Polyvinyl Chloride

• Polyamide

• Other Backing Materials



The Global Seam Tapes Market by Application

• Shoes

• Intimate Apparel

• Sports Innerwear

• Sportswear

• Other Applications





Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

• Sealon Co. Ltd.

• DingZing Chemical Products Co. Ltd.

• Toray Industries, Inc.

• Bemis Associates, Inc.

• Taiwan Hipster Enterprise Co., Ltd.

• San Chemicals, Ltd.

• Loxy A.S.

• Gerlinger Industries GmbH

• Adhesives Films, Inc.

• Essentra PLC

• Other Companies



What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the seam tapes market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the seam tapes market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global seam tapes market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR-Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

