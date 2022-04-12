Join the YOUnion Stands by Strikers — Now Offering Free Digital Platform Uniting All Marketplace Users



Join the YOUnion announces the launch of its digital ecosystem for local small businesses, created as an alternative to global marketplaces. Makers and local artisans can now service their customers for free and develop their following with the YOUnion web store and mobile apps.

"We salute all of the Kristi Cassidys and the thousands of small businesses on digital marketplaces for standing up against increased fees and unreasonable service charges. This is exactly why I started YOUnion. Technology should service the value of small business and communities, not erode it," said Tomme Sheehan, YOUnion founder.

Thousands of businesses are taking the YOUnion Challenge and finding out how easy it is to use a well-integrated digital platform to increase revenue and grow their business. YOUnion supports the passion and commitment of small businesses and their customers.

YOUnion challenges customers to join the strike by supporting local small businesses through the YOUnion platform.

YOUnion Co., Inc. is a startup that is disrupting e-commerce and marketplaces with a local digital commerce and education platform. YOUnion is on a mission to launch the local digital wellness revolution.

Take the YOUnion Challenge at www.jointheyounion.com.

