FAT Brands Shareholder Notice

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In FAT Brands To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against FAT Brands, Inc. ("FAT Brands" or the "Company") FAT (NASDAQ: FATBB) (NASDAQ: FATBP) (NASDAQ: FATBW) and reminds investors of the May 17, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 investing in FAT Brands stock or options between December 4, 2017 and February 18, 2022 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/FAT.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

As detailed below, the lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) the Company and the Wiederhorns engaged in transactions "for no legitimate corporate purpose"; (2) the Company ignored warning signs relating to transactions with the Wiederhorns; (3) as a result, the Company was likely to face increased scrutiny, investigations, and other potential issues; (4) certain executives, who are touted as critical to the Company's success, were at great risk of scrutiny-potentially, at least in part, due to the Company's actions; (5) the Company's touted chief executive officer (CEO) and chief operating officer (COO) were under investigation regarding transactions with the Company; and (6) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On February 22, 2022, before trading hours, the Company filed with the SEC a Form 8-K, in which the Company announced the following, in relevant part, regarding the investigation:

"… the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California (the "U.S. Attorney") and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission informed the Company in December 2021 that they have opened investigations relating to the Company and our Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Wiederhorn, and are formally seeking documents and materials concerning, among other things, the Company's December 2020 merger with Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc., transactions between these entities and Mr. Wiederhorn, and compensation, extensions of credit and other benefits or payments received by Mr. Wiederhorn or his family. The Company is cooperating with the government regarding these matters, and we believe that the Company is not currently a target of the U.S. Attorney's investigation. At this early stage, the Company is not able to reasonably estimate the outcome or duration of the government investigations.:

On this news, FAT Brands' class A common stock price fell $2.42 per share, or 23%, to close at $8.14 per share on February 22, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume, damaging investors.

On this news, FAT Brands' class B common stock price fell $1.83 per share, or 17%, to close at $8.89 per share on February 22, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume, damaging investors.

On this news, FAT Brands' preferred stock price fell $5.36 per share, or 30%, to close at $12.37 per share on February 22, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume, damaging investors.

On this news FAT Brands' warrants' price fell $2.41, or 35%, to close at $4.47 per warrant on February 22, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume, damaging investors.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Fat Brands' conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/120242