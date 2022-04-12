Montgomery Logistics Hiring Freight Agents

Montgomery Logistics, a full-service freight shipping company, has recently announced it is now hiring freight agents.
"Freight agents with Montgomery Logistics can expand their business success with access to a range of transportation services and logistics solutions," says Sam McKelvey, Montgomery Logistics' General Manager. "Working with us is both profitable and flexible as our agents earn competitive commission splits and are not bound by non-compete agreements. They have the option of booking with us or any other company."
Backed by a fleet of 650+ trucks and industry-leading technology, Montgomery Logistics' agents will work to gain new customers as an independent agency with the support of a larger company.
In-house training is provided on McCleod Software to simplify booking with more than 14,000 qualified, safety-compliant carriers vetted by Montgomery Logistics. With 30 years of agency experience and strong financial stability, Montgomery Logistics offers agents the support they need to capture steady logistics and transportation opportunities, as well as the resources needed to run a successful business.
"We pay weekly commissions on bill day, not delivery day, and have unlimited potential earnings," says David Phillips, Director of Agency Development. "Agents don't set credit limits, and we facilitate cargo claims in-house - everything is set to enable agents to work efficiently and profitably from the comfort of their own homes, with electronic carrier posting, dedicated sales, marketing, and back-office support."
Montgomery Logistics, based in Birmingham, Alabama, is a nationwide, third-party logistics provider specializing in truckload and over-dimensional shipments. For more information, click here.
