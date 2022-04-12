AbbVie Class Action: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds AbbVie Inc. Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit with a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 6, 2022 - ABBV

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2022) - Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in AbbVie Inc. ("AbbVie" or the "Company") ABBV of a class action securities lawsuit.

The lawsuit on behalf of AbbVie investors has been commenced in the the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. Affected investors purchased or otherwise acquired certain AbbVie securities between April 30, 2021 and August 31, 2021 . Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) safety concerns about Pfizer Inc.'s drug Xeljanz extended to Abbvie's drug Rinvoq and to other Janus kinase enzyme inhibitor drugs; (2) as a result, it was likely that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would require additional safety warnings for Rinvoq and would delay the approval of additional treatment indications for Rinvoq; and (3) therefore, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO SHAREHOLDERS: If you suffered a loss in AbbVie during the relevant timeframe, you have until June 6, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. Discuss your rights with our legal team without cost or obligation.

