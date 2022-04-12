Izotropic Announces Investor Conference Schedule

VANCOUVER, BC – TheNewswire - April 12, 2022 – Izotropic Corporation ("Izotropic" or the "Company") IZO IZO IZOZF 1R3, a company commercializing a dedicated breast CT (computed tomography) imaging platform, IzoView, for the more accurate detection and diagnosis of breast cancers, announces the Company's attendance at the following investor conferences:

NobleCon18

Date: April 19 - 21, 2022

Location: Miami, FL Strategic Investment Insights

Date: May 6th 7th, 2022

Location: Chicago, IL Virtual Investor Conferences: Life Sciences Investor Forum

Date: June 23, 2022

Location: Virtual



About Noblecon:

Nobelcon is presented by Noble Capital Markets ("Noble") is a research driven investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed broker dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade. Noble launched www.channelchek.com in 2018 - an investor community dedicated exclusively to public small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 public emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including research, webcasts, podcasts, and balanced news.

About Strategic Investment Insights:

Strategic Investment Insights offers a unique opportunity to present Izotropic to money managers, institutional buyers, as well as retail investors. Chicago is one of the leading financial centers in North America and Strategic Investment Insights provides a portal into this valuable resource. In addition, the conferences vast virtual network exposes Exhibitors to potential shareholders from across North America.

About Virtual Investor Conferences:

Hosted by OTC Markets, Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors. Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.



ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

Dr. John McGraw, CEO



Investor Relations Contact:

James Berard

Email: jberard@izocorp.com

Cell: 778-228-2314

Toll Free: 1-833-IZOCORP ext.1

Media Inquiries Contact:

Jaclyn Thast

Email: jaclyn@izocorp.com

Toll Free: 1-833-IZOCORP ext.3



About Izotropic Corporation

Izotropic Corporation is the only publicly traded company commercializing a dedicated breast CT imaging platform, IzoView, for the more accurate detection and diagnosis of breast cancers. To expedite patient and provider access to IzoView, Izotropic's initial clinical study intends to demonstrate superior performance of diagnostic breast CT imaging over diagnostic mammography procedures and will initiate in Q2 2022. In follow-on clinical studies, Izotropic intends to validate platform applications, including breast screening in radiology, treatment planning and monitoring in surgical oncology, and breast reconstruction and implant monitoring in plastic and reconstructive surgery.

More information about Izotropic Corporation can be found on its website at izocorp.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

