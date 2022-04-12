CrossleyShear Wealth Management's Evan Shear and Dale Crossley Named Again to Forbes' List of Top Wealth Advisors

HEATHROW & MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - April 12, 2022 - (

)

CrossleyShear Wealth Management (CrossleyShear), a team of premier financial planning and wealth management advisors, announced today that both founding partners, Evan Shear and Dale Crossley, have been named to the Forbes' prestigious 2022 list of America's Best-in-State Wealth Advisors. Out of approximately 34,925 nominations, the annual ranking spotlights more than 6,500 advisors who are researched, interviewed, and assigned a ranking based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria. This is the fifth consecutive year CrossleyShear has appeared on the distinguished list.

"This honor continues to be a humbling achievement for me, Dale and the entire CrossleyShear team. It's also a tribute to our clients who place their trust in us on a daily basis. We understand the important role we play in our clients' lives. It's this very responsibility that drives our culture and mission," stated Evan Shear, co-founder and Branch Manager of CrossleyShear Wealth Management, and CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional. "This recognition is a testament to our team's commitment and dedication to delivering the very best in care and financial planning to our clients. It's a passion that continues to be the foundation of our individual and collective success," added Dale Crossley, JD, co-founder of CrossleyShear Wealth Management, Branch Manager and Financial Planner - RJFS.

To learn more about CrossleyShear Wealth Management and the practice's financial planning and wealth management solutions, visit CrossleyShear.com. For more information about CSsports, visit CSsports.net.

Media Contact:

Karin Hobin

CrossleyShear Wealth Management

Tel: 407.215.7575

Karin@CrossleyShear.com

About CrossleyShear Wealth Management | Since 1998, CrossleyShear Wealth Management has served as a premier financial planning team dedicated to helping provide clients and families with innovative financial solutions and wealth management strategies. With offices in Heathrow and Merritt Island, Florida, their tailored customer care philosophy and customized planning process help empower its clients to achieve their financial goals and financial independence. The company's CSsports division exclusively serves the unique needs of professional athletes — before, during and after their sports career — providing customized solutions ranging from everyday spending advice and retirement planning to managing investments, insurance and business planning. For more information about CrossleyShear Wealth Management and CSsports, visit CrossleyShear.com.

1515 International Parkway, Suite 2019, Heathrow, FL 32746 | 407.215.7575

2395 N. Courtenay Parkway, Suite 201, Merritt Island, FL 32953 | 321.452.0061

CrossleyShear Wealth Management and CSsports are not registered broker/dealers and are independent of Raymond James Financial Services. Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Investment advisory services are offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. owns the certification marks CFP®, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, CFP® (with plaque design) and CFP® (with flame design) in the U.S., which it awards to individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements.

The Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years of experience, and the algorithm weights factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Out of approximately 34,925 nominations, more than 6,550 advisors received the award. This ranking is not indicative of an advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbes or Shook Research, LLC. Please visit https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors for more info.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: